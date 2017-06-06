Panola County Jail Log

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

May 26

Scottoria Reshay Robinson, 411 Willard St., Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tanganika C. Robinson, 3448 Nash Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Levest N. Echols Jr., 41 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, was charged with DUI second, open container and reckless driving. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Gary Layne Prestridge Jr., 263 Northwood Dr., Batesville, was charged with DUI other and improper parking. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Mykevon Quiton BoBo, 214 Sherwood Rd., Courtland, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

May 27

Norman Billygene Coleman, 132 Third St., Crowder, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Crowder Municipal Court.

Demario Cortez Davis, 1524 CR 232, Oakland, was charged with two counts of contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Pierre Fitzgerald Draper, 873 Edwards Rd., Sardis, was charged with DUI, speeding 82 MPH in a 65 MPH zone, no proof of insurance and expired tag. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Anthony Marques Fondren, 227915 Joiner Rd., Batesville, was charged with speeding and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jenna Dianne Elmore, 10 CR 410, Oxford, was charged with burglary of a dwelling. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Ashley Nicole Dodgen, 4726 Crestfield Rd., Memphis, was charged with simple possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Joshua Allen Floyd, 808 Third St., Marks, was charged with driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

May 28

Ronnie Lee Porter, 109 D Lester St., Batesville, was charged with disturbing the peace and malicious mischief. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Elton Jaron Smith, 775 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, has a hold for Desoto,

Tracy Laronld, Morris, 11240 Curtis Rd., Batesville was charged with DUI and careless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Katherine Lynn Brewer, 2172 Brewer Rd., Batesville, was charged with careless driving, disorderly conduct and failure to stop when an officer signals. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

May 29

Ladarrius Jamon Lamar, 1723 Sander’s Rd., Sardis, was charged with aggravated domestic violence and has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Brian Ray Cox, 225 Hays St., Batesville, was charged with DUI, no insurance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and no seat belt. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Dustin Dakota Redwine, 382 Blue Jay Way, Enid, was charged with simple domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

May 30

Kerry Terrell Mcghee, 208 Claude St., Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Michael Bond, 300 James Rudd, Batesville, is a Federal Detainee.

John Roy King Jr., 414 Darby Ave., Lambert, was charged with burglary of a dwelling. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Johnny Chander, 364 Eight St., Lambert, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and had a bond surrendered. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

Crystal Reanee Lockheart, 2873 Hammond Hill Rd., Como, was charged with petit larceny. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Antarious Devonte Boyd, 671 West Main St., Senatobia, has a hold for Tate County. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Willie Melvin Bradford, 128 Vance St., Batesville, was charged with DUI second and refusal. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

May 31

Wesley Randaris Conner, 115 Martin Luther King Ave., Batesville, was charged with armed robbery and simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Erion Jermaine Gleaton, 606 B Gleaton Rd., Pope, has two years or more to serve.

Dominique N. Hamilton, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Trevonte Mikeal Dumas, 17 CR 173, Oxford, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Cordarius Dundre Strong, 107 Cedar Crest, Batesville, was charged with capital murder. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

June 1

Bobby Wayne Alred, 27120 Hwy. 330 , Tillatoba, was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, family disturbance, disorderly conduct failure to comply and resisting arrest. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jasmine Smoot, 100 Hardy Rd., Courtland, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

John Daniel Hester, 313 Willow St., Batesville, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Kajarvis Bradford, 108 Vance St., Batesville, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Lonnie Martell Gilliam, 900 Fox Gale Rd., Marks, was charged with no driver’s license and contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Timothy Mike Davis, 9450 Stewart Rd., Olive Branch, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and failure to comply. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Nicholas Ward Boyd, 819 Mallard Point Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court and has a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

June 2

Jerry Laron Ballard, 106 Booker St., Batesville, was charged with public drunk and disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tina Marie Bell, Happy Days Motel, East Lee St., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court.

Latanya Dorthette Flagg, 567 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

John Randall Tutor, 575 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jamari Antwon Poole, 4063 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Anthony Raymond Streweller, 598 E. Lee St., Sardis, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jonathan Wayne Alred, 10158 Dummyline Rd., Batesville, was charged with burglary and grand larceny. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

James Dudley Oneil, 105 Oliver St., Sledge, was charged with possession of a weapon, possession of paraphernalia, expired tag, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

Leslie Marie Melton, 6284 Hwy. 3 North, Crenshaw, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

Lesia Renea Tunson, county village Lot 12, Courtland, was charged with malicious mischief. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Kade Jordan Savoie, 1253 Peabody Ave., Memphis, has a hold for Louisiana.

Darrin Wade Savoie, 922 West Jefferson St., Jenning, La., was charged with driving while license suspended, no insurance, expired tag, simple possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

June 3

Martavious Antwion Ferrel, 302 Patton Ln., Batesville, was charged with simple possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Nicholas Lee Daugherty, 2311 Truslow Rd., Sarah, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Anthony Harris, 207 Garson St., Batesville, was charged with driving while license suspended, no insurance, and speeding. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Eddie Dee Ashford, 614 McCloud Rd., Coldwater, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Willie James Chapmon Pride Jr., 6084 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple assault and improper equipment. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Stedarrius Deandre Sanford, 4739 Eureka Rd., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Cameron Tyler Dean, No Address, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply and concealed weapon. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Thomas Dale Lipsey, 254 Bell Rd., Coldwater, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

June 4

Chanille Pristina Lester, 211 Petit St., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

MyKal Leon Coleman, 709 Natchez RailRoad St., Jackson, was charged with DUI. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Towanda Lashe Cox, 262 Shell Rd., Batesville, was charged with aggravated domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

James Edward Turner, 145 Third Ave., Sledge, has a hold.

Derek Dewayne Sanford Jr., 8613 Hwy. 51, Courtland, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply, public profanity, contempt of court and sagging pants. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Tywanna Shauntria Webb, 416 Cox St., Senatobia, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.