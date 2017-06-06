Obituaries

Victor Lamar Baker Jr.

HOLLY SPRINGS–Victor Lamar Baker Jr., 55, died June 3, 2017 at Panola Medical Center in Batesville. Victor was born March 15,1962 to Victor Lamar Baker Sr. and Gloria Sayers Baker in Oxford. He was the brother of Lane Westfaul of Sardis.

Victor was a Methodist and worked as a carpenter and artist. He was an Eagle Scout and was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant Christian Academy.

Visitation services will be June 5 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Holly Springs Funeral Home. Burial will be a private family service at a later date at Midway Cemetery in Abbeville.

Victor is survived by his mother, Gloria Baker, Batesville, formerly Holly Springs; a brother, Duncan Baker Holly Springs; another sister, Joyce Phillips Holly Springs.

Victor was preceded in death by his father Victor Baker Sr.

Stoney Lee Harris

Stoney Lee Harris, 41, died June 3, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North Mississippi in Oxford.

Funeral services are today at 2 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow in Magnolia Cemetery near Paynes. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Nolan Darby will officiate.

Born October 6, 1975 in Greenwood, he was the son of Linda Goodwin Harris, now of Batesville, and the late William Henry Harris Sr.

Tammy Russell Jenkins

BATESVILLE–Tammy McGregor Russell Jenkins, 56, died Saturday, June 3, 2017, at her home near Batesville,.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow in Black Jack Cemetery. Visitation will be at 10 a.m.

Born November 11, 1960 in Memphis, she was the daughter of the late Donald Ray McGregor, Sr. and Mary Ruth Scroggins McGregor. She was a homemaker.

Sherain Sue Thomas

HARMONTOWN–Mrs. Sherain Sue Thomas, 74, died May 29, 2017, at Brookdale – Margate Assisted Living in Pompano Beach, Fla. Mrs. Thomas, a homemaker, was born on May 23, 1943 in Marion, Indiana to the late Olive Gertrude Southgate Poling and Clarence Sherman Poling. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Funeral services were held June 3 at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Dearman officiating. Interment was in New Hope Cemetery.

Olivia Halle Mitchell Walker

Olivia Halle Mitchell Walker of Germantown, TN passed away peacefully on May 31, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. Her five-year battle against cancer was not lost but won because of the grace, dignity, and class with which she lived her life.

From the time of her early childhood there was nothing that stood in her way, and she had a true fighting spirit. She danced her way through life, loved her family deeply, strove for perfection and excellence, and always supported those who were left out. She was a trusted friend.

Halle was a lifelong lover of literature, the arts, and music, and always sought to expand her knowledge. She built a home where she could be surrounded by her books always in close reach of inspiration from Gilchrist, Didion or any of her favorite authors, and could constantly be found with a book in her purse. As was done for her by her parents, she instilled this love of reading in each of her children as well, customizing their bedrooms with libraries to expand their minds.

Halle was born on August 26, 1977 in Oxford, MS, and grew up in Sardis, MS, and Batesville, MS just as generations of her family before her had in Panola County. She grew up in a home filled with love, and it was only natural to share that love and friendship with everyone she met.

She graduated from North Delta High School as valedictorian. Halle graduated cum laude from Rhodes College where she was a member of Chi Omega, and served in Rhodes Student Government. She then received her juris doctorate from The University of Mississippi School of Law, and was a practicing attorney for 10 years with the Mendelson Law Firm before retiring to be a full time mother.

It was at Rhodes that she met her future husband Robert, whom she married on July 31, 2004. They brought three lights into this world with Alexander Mitchell, Olivia Munroe, and Madeleine Frances. Creating a loving home became her true-life passion, and her children were her absolute delights.

In addition, she remained active outside the home as a member of Germantown Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder, Clerk of the Session, and the incoming moderator of Presbyterian Women; The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America (Memphis Town Committee); and the Daughters of the American Revolution (James Gilliam Chapter).

Halle was a faithful Christian and loved the Lord. It was her faith in particular that carried her through her health issues, and she used it to strengthen her family. She always pondered, “What does God have planned for me?”

She was an inspiration to many, and it is her faith that will be one of her most lasting impacts. She was truly a light to all those with whom she came into contact. Her passing has pierced the hearts of many.

She leaves behind so many loved ones, including her husband Robert M. T. Walker, children Alexander, Olivia, and Madeleine, her parents Mr. & Mrs. Colmon S. Mitchell (Mary Lou), her brother Miles R. Mitchell (Rebecca), nephews Henry C. and Smith R. Mitchell, parents-in-law Mr. & Mrs. J. Otey Walker III (Susan), brother-in-law George W. N. Walker, sister-in-law Margaret F. M. Walker, one uncle James B. Russell (Pam), two aunts Vera Sue Phillips (Richard) and Mona Harrison (Scott), seven first cousins and their spouses, and so many more of kin and of kindred spirit who mourn her but are grateful to have been warmed by her light before she departed to be with God.

Memorials: St Jude Children’s Hospital, Batesville United Methodist Church’s Good Samaritan Fund, Germantown Presbyterian Church, Binghampton Christian Academy, Memphis Athletic Ministries.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Germantown Presbyterian Church, 2363 S Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at Germantown Presbyterian Church with a reception to immediately follow.