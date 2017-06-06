NP showcases talent before various college coaches, players offered

By Ike House

North Panola football has begun their summer regiment and made one of their many summer camp visits at Ole Miss on Friday and Saturday.

Friday Ole Miss held an elite camp that was invitation only for top players in the state and surrounding areas.

The players were participants in drills very similar to the NFL Combine. They did vertical jumps, ran the 40 meter dash and also participated as individual and groups.

On the day Sylvonta Oliver had the second best 40 time out of the two days clocking in at 4.42. He was followed by teammates also with good times including Kenneth Jefferson who clocked a 4.54, Tyler Shorter 4.69, Chris Clark 5.3, Jarvis Echols 4.78 and Demarco Smith ran a 4.65.

All of the skilled players for the Cougars averaged around a 29 vertical. When players went to 1-on-1 drills at their respective positions, the Cougars stood out. Clark and Smith dominated defensive and offensive line drills.

Oliver went out as a corner and earned an offer from UT Martin. Shorter, even though still a sophomore, garnered the attention of some schools. Jefferson has the attention of big schools and with the help of his performance at camp and with his junior season approaching, him having a big season should guarantee some offers to roll in.

On Saturday the Cougars went back for 7-on-7 passing camp also at Ole Miss. The first set of games were just pool play to set up the brackets for the second of the day. The Cougars faced off against Starkville, Lafayette, Callaway, Winona, Noxubee County and Oxford.

The Cougars won their bracket in defeating Callaway, Oxford and Noxubee County. The Cougars will travel to Mississippi State this Friday and participate in another 7-on-7 camp.