Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of slashed tires

By Ashley Crutcher

On May 22, Deputy Louise Linzy responded to a suicide where the subject was found laying on the bed with a fatal gunshot wound to his head.

According to the report, the subject was at home with his wife when he became agitated and angry and the couple began arguing.

The wife reported she and her husband have never got into a physical altercation and stated her husband came into the bedroom where she was laying down and began to argue with her about the name of their unborn child and that the house wasn’t clean.

The wife advised Deputy Linzy the arguments never escalated to this point. According to the wife, the subject grabbed a .38 caliber weapon and aimed it at his head threatening to kill himself and then the subject pulled the trigger falling onto his wife.

The wife stated she pushed the subject off of her and took the gun out of his hand. She stated she placed a towel near the right side of his head to control the bleeding. MedStat arrived and advised the subject was unresponsive.

Detective Terry Smith took over the investigation and the body was transported to the Mississippi Crime Lab to await an autopsy.

Investigator Bryan Arnold was notified on May 24 of a possible sexual abuse towards the suspect’s daughter.

According to the report, the suspect had already been charged with sexual battery on his 13-year-old neice. Inmates in the Panola County Jail reported the suspect began telling other inmates what he had done to his niece and his daughter which led to a physical altercation with one of the inmates.

Inmates reported the suspect confessed to sexually assaulting his own daughter and never got caught, according to the report.

On May 20, a car struck a deer on Smart Road. No injuries were reported in the accident.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department received approximately 26 reports between May 19 through May 25 which required the assistance of Panola County Deputies.

May 19

• Lamar Thomas Rd. resident reported to Deputy Harold Lewis an unknown individual came onto her property and entered her residence through the back door and stole approximately $2,300 worth of property including a 1,200 BTU air conditioner, 60” TV and four rims. Investigator Smith will continue the investigation.

• Deputy Jeremy Hailey responded to Tocowa Rd. where an individual noticed his Rock Island .9mm was stolen from his truck. According to the report, the individual’s wife heard a door shut in the yard earlier and a neighbor reported seeing a suspicious person in the area. The investigation is ongoing.

May 20

• Deputy John Still reported a suspect was being towed in a black Toyota Four-runner. The suspect had lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway on the right side of Sardis Lake Drive and struck several mail boxes.

According to the report, the suspect left the scene and did not report the accident. The suspect was arrested and issued a citation for leaving the scene.

• Farrish Gravel Rd. resident reported to Lieutenant Chuck Tucker an individual came into her house and jumped on her, cussing and scratching her on the arm, neck and nose.

• Eureka Rd. resident reported to Deputy Darryl House someone kicked her back door open and stole 20 Gold President coins and a fifth of Hennessy Liquor.

May 21

• Farrish Gravel Rd. resident reported to Deputy John Still they came home and found that someone had forced open the locked door on their shop and stole approximately $3,700 worth of property.

• Deputy Bill Furniss spoke with an individual who reported picking up her six-year-old daughter from the child’s father’s house and noticed some red marks across the child’s back.

According to the report, when the individual confronted the father about the marks he stated she needed a spanking, their other child needed a spanking and the individual needed to be spanked too.

The individual reported she took pictures of the marks to sent to her attorney and would hold a copy for the investigation.

• Shiloh Rd., Courtland resident reported to Deputy House her ex-boyfriend jumped on top of her white Honda Accord and reached through the sun roof and pulled her hair and also broke the right side mirror off of her vehicle.

• Farrish Gravel Road resident reported her father is harassing her and coming to her residence accusing her of stealing items from his house.

May 22

• Bethlehem Rd. resident reported to Deputy Steven McLarty she noticed the tires were cut on two of her vehicles and believes she knows the three women that cut the tires.

According to the report, all four tires were cut on the GMC Yukon and three were cut on the Chevy Malibu. The resident also reported receiving threats from the suspects who threatened the resident’s daughter.

• Graham Rd., Sardis resident reported three individuals got into a physical altercation at the residence. One individual reported being hit by a sharp object. The incident continued to another property, but no one wished to press charges.

• Elburt Smith Rd. resident reported to Deputy Maurice Market an individual threatened to do bodily harm to him and his family.

• McNeely Rd., Courtland resident reported to Investigator Danny Beavers her sister told her that the suspect slapped her seven-year-old daughter in the face because she would not give him her popsicle. According to the report, the suspect began to call the little girl bad names and then left the residence.

• Martin Luther King Dr. resident reported to Investigator Beavers he noticed both tires on the passenger side of his vehicle had been cut. According to the report, the tires had to be replaced and the resident bought two new tires from WalMart which cost approximately $184.

• Deputy Linzy spoke to a Central Academy Rd. resident who reported he noticed the north side window of his home had been removed.

According to the report, he went into the home and found items tossed onto the floor and then heard a vehicle outside and saw a black Chevy truck enter his driveway and attempt to take a white refrigerator which was located at the front of the home near the entrance.

The resident stated he and the driver made eye contact and the driver quickly left the premisis. The resident was unsure of the items that were stolen due to the mess inside the home.

• Farrish Gravel Rd. resident reported to Investigator Beavers her purse was missing which contained debit cards, credit cards, driver’s license, social security card, Medicaid card and a health insurance card.

The resident advised she believes her granddaughter stole the purse. According to the report, the resident’s debit card was used twice in the amounts of $303.50 and $307 and the credit card was charged $15.

• Tubbs Rd. resident reported to Investigator Beavers the suspect posted on Facebook stating she was going to kill the resident and her mother.

According to the report, the resident believes the suspect cut her tires and thinks she is jealous about her having three cars.

May 24

• Deputy Furniss spoke to an individual who reported her ex-boyfriend pulled her out of her car, choked her and hit her in the face.

• Lieutenant Emily Griffin responded to a domestic violence disturbance and spoke to the victim who was fearful and afraid after having suffered some internal injuries, according to the report.

The victim reported the suspect struck her with a closed fist as he was yelling and cussing. The victim was treated for her injuries, according to the report.

• Tidwell Rd. resident reported to Deputy John Still she lost her wallet which contained her driver’s license, credit cards, cash and other identification.

• McClyde Rd., Como resident reported to Deputy Tripp Williams he noticed his vehicle had been keyed and engraved with the words “bi***” and “hoe” on the hood and trunk. The resident stated he believes the mother of his child is responsible and stated he would find out.

• Dummy Line Rd. resident reported to Deputy House he noticed the front door to his residence was open and and that someone had taken the air conditioner out of the back window and entered the residence. According to the report, an air conditioner, 42” Vizio TV, white Xbox, and games were stolen from the residence.

May 25

• Investigator Beavers spoke to a Longtown Rd., Crenshaw resident who reported her husband took her cell phone and ID card and has not returned it.

May 26

• Hwy. 51, Sardis resident reported to Deputy Steven Moore an individual had been evicted from one of the campers and ever since the individual has been harassing and threatening the resident and his fiance.

According to the report, the suspect has threatened to burn down the campers. The resident advised there are several occupants and the gas lines run to each home.

According to the report, the resident disconnected the main gas tank to prevent a massive fire if the suspect were to follow through with his threats.

The resident reported that the suspect sent his fiance several texts using abusive language and making fun of her for being bound to a wheel chair. Both parties advised they wished to file charges and were told to go to Justice Court to file charges.