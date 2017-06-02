Obituaries

Kirby Bishop

BATESVILLE–Kirby Ellis Bishop, 66, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Mr. Bishop was born in Sledge and was the son of the late Casey Bishop and Inez Bishop.

Services were held Wednesday, May 31 at Coleman Funeral Home. Interment was at Yellow Leaf Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Roger Harper officiated.

Shed Clemons

CRENSHAW–Shed M. Clemons, 81, died Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 29, 2017 at Wells Funeral Home. Interment followed at Longtown Cemetery.

Mr. Clemons was born May 14, 1936 in Calhoun County to the late Lee Buck and Annie Lee Foster Clemons.

He was a saw miller and a member of Center Hill Church of God in Strayhorn. He served in the U.S. Army.

Jerry Scott Goodnight

Jerry Scott Goodnight, 43, was born on June 29, 1973 to Jerry and Betty Goodnight. He attended North Delta Schools in Pleasant Grove, MS and graduated from Magnolia Heights Academy. His college years included Northwest Mississippi Community College, Delta State University, and he graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

On December 6, 2003, he married Christine Barshinger. They have two children, Sarah Beth (age 10) and Max Dugan (age 8). When he was not working, he was always with his family. They were his greatest love and his pride and joy.

Scott began flying when he was a senior in high school. Over the years, he flew for South Central Air, Mesa Airlines, Pinnacle Airlines, U.S. Airways, and finally, American Airlines. He had a passion for flying and seemed to have a natural ability. Many friends were made over the years, many beautiful places seen, and much joy found in being able to do what he loved.

Along with his parents, wife, and children, he leaves behind his sister, Jennifer Goodnight Morrison (Don); his niece, Jennifer Paige Thomas; his nephew, James Peyton Thomas; his great nephew, Gunner Trace Webster; his aunt and uncle, Col. James L. Goodnight and Barbara; many cousins, other family members, and a host of friends. His grandparents were T.C. (Bill) and Lucile Goodnight and E.W. (Dugan) and Aslee Wallen.

Funeral services were held June 1, 2017, at 2pm in the First Baptist Church in Sardis, MS, where he was a lifelong member, with Rev. Mike Jernigan and Bro. Hal Johnson officiating. Interment was in Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis. Visitation was held in the church on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 from 6-8pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 108 W. Lee Street, Sardis, MS 38666.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

Earl Eugene Pearson Jr.

MEMPHIS–Batesville native Earl Eugene “Gene” Pearson Jr. encouraged, influenced, argued about, and taught good planning practices with great passion as a city and regional planning educator and practitioner for 50 years.

He leaves a legacy of critical thinkers in the hundreds of students he taught who are now working in communities all over the world. Gene produced numerous studies, wrote insightful editorials, provided expert opinions on planning issues and served on a variety of boards. His impact on cities and counties throughout the Mid-South region is immeasurable.

Gene received degrees from the University of Mississippi in Public Administration and Urban and Regional Planning. He was an Ole Miss sports fan but his heart was always with the Memphis Tigers.

He began his career as a planner with the Memphis and Shelby County Planning Commission 1968. Gene worked in the Regional Economic Development Center in 1971 at the University of Memphis, eventually taking on the role of Director. He was the original co-author in 1974 of the accredited curriculum leading to the Master of City and Regional Planning degree at the University of Memphis and he served as Director of the Graduate Program in City and Regional Planning for 25 years.

Gene’s work had an indelible impact on the Memphis region that went far beyond the classroom.

His report, “Streetcar Trolleys and the Revitalization of Urban Centers” led to the creation of the historic trolley system in downtown Memphis. He served as Chairman of the 21-member Shelby Farms Advisory Committee that provided a framework recommendation for the management and conservation of Shelby Farms in 2005.

Founding Director of the Mid-South Planning and Zoning Institute, Gene coordinated an annual forum for civic leaders, professionals, and elected officials to focus solutions to a variety of urban and regional planning issues. He was a Fellow of the American Institute of Certified Planners and served as TN Chapter President of the American Planning Association and Vice Chair of the national Chapter Presidents Council of APA.

After retiring from the University of Memphis, Gene formed MAP Studio, LLC, a planning consulting firm with his wife Louise. MAP Studio provides public policy counsel to both public and private organizations across the nation.

For recreation and yet another way to challenge his mind with complex issues and strategies, Gene took up croquet in the mid-1980s. His love for the game led he and Louise to purchase a home at Pinehurst in North Carolina to play on the venerable croquet courts there.

Gene died on May 23, 2017 after a long illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Earl Eugene “Bud” Pearson, Sr. and Martha Polk Pearson of Batesville.. He leaves his wife of 27 years, Louise Mercuro, his sister Signe Adams (Jim), nephews Gray (Shelley), Oscar (Lale), Andrew (Emily) and Albert (Marissa), two great nephews and two great nieces.

A celebration of life is being planned for family and friends in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers please donate to the University of Memphis Graduate Planning Program Foundation. To make a donation, visit http://www.memphis.edu/planning/index.php or call 901-678-2162.

Martha McCown Phelps

BATESVILLE–Martha McCown Phelps, 91, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Providence Assisted Living.

Mrs. Phelps was the widow of Lucius Bernard Phelps, to whom she was married for 64 years.

Funeral services for Mrs. Phelps were held Tuesday May 30, 2017, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Rev. Billy Credille, Dr. Courtney Selvy, and Rev. Derrick Simmons officiated the service. Interment followed at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery.

Mrs. Phelps was born August 12, 1925, to the late Charlie McCown and Jimmie Dees McCown in Batesville. She was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family.

She was a member of Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Phelps faithfully read her Bible. She had a love for traveling. She enjoyed crappie fishing, reading and sewing in her spare time.

Those she leaves behind include her children, Teresa Phelps Wright (Willis) of Batesville, Martha Lynn Phelps Bowles (Dean) of Courtland, Annette Phelps Kornegay (Gary) of Batesville, and Donald Bernard Phelps (Angie) of Courtland; seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

The family asks for those wishing to make memorial contributions in Mrs. Phelps’ honor to please do so to Explorers Bible Study, P.O. Box 425 Dickson, TN 37056, or Gideons International, Panola County Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 791, Batesville, MS., or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Melvin D. Robinson

Melvin D. Robinson, 51, died Saturday, May 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary Chapel in Batesville. Pastor Arthur O’Neal Davidson of Houston, Texas will officiate. Interment will follow in the New Bethlehem Church Cemetery.

Mr. Robinson was born September 27, 1965 to Wiley Robinson and Girtha Mackey Robinson.

Ricky C. Smith

POPE–Ricky C. Smith, Sr., 69, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at his home.

Funeral services were held May 28, at Wells Funeral Home.

Mr. Smith was born September 22, 1947, in Pope, to the late Edward Vassar and Cornelia James Smith.

Mr. Smith was veteran of the U.S. Navy, a truck driver and member of Pope Baptist Church.

Carolyn Vinson Nespoli

Batesville native Carolyn Vinson Nespoli, 63, of Rossville, Tenn., died May 31, 2017.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 3, at 10 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Collierville. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.

A reception will follow the service in the Parish Hall. Interment will be held at Batesville Magnolia Cemetery at 3 p.m.

A graduate of Mississippi State University, Carolyn earned a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture degree in 1977, and she was a charter member of the Beta Mu Chapter of Tri-Delta Sorority.

She was a longtime member of St. Andrews where she was active with the church choir, Daughters of the King, and the Thursday Morning Bible Study.

Carolyn was also a member of Carnival Memphis, Grand Krewe of Ra Met, and a past Queen of Ra Met in 2011.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 37 years, John L. Nespoli; her sister, Becky Vinson Vickery (Jimmy); her brother, Jim Vinson (Peggy); three nieces, and one nephew.

Memorials in Carolyn’s honor may be made to the Church Health Center at www.churchhealth.org.