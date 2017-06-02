Crowd gathers at Downtown Memorial Park for Memorial Day Program

About 300 people gathered at the Downtown Memorial Park in Batesville Monday morning for a Memorial Day program which included a rededication of the granite monument erected on the Square 40 years ago and listing Panola soldiers lost in the wars of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. The program included a recitation by Clint Roberson, a song by the Pope School Choir, and a talk by Command Sergeant Major Keith Ales.
Clint Roberson gave a recitation of “Ragged Old Flag” at the Memorial Day program on the Batesville Square May 29.
Placing a wreath on the Memorial Monument to Panola’s lost soldiers on Memorial Day were (from left) Kay Kay Smith, Army Command Sergeant Major Keith Ales and Kay Hasseltine. Smith and Hasseltine are widows of Exchange Club members Ben Smith and Lee Hasseltine who placed the original wreath at the monument when it was dedicated in 1977.
Presenting the colors at the Sardis Memorial Day program at Rose Hill Cemetery were members of the North Panola High School Army JROTC. Photo by Glennie Pou
Among the crowd of about 300 at the Batesville Memorial Day program May 29 were members of the Brinkley family, from left, Lynn, Maggie and John. Photo by Glennie Pou
Jim Hardin, Commander of the Sardis American Legion Post, welcomes guests to the Memorial Day program at Rose Hill Cemetery Monday.
The Panolian photo by Glennie Pou