Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

May 22

Jamico Travette Smalley, 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with armed robbery and simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Kerry Terrell Mcghee, 208 Claude St., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct and failure to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

May 23

Truman Earl Johnson Jr., 93 Will Stuart Rd., Batesville, was charged with no insurance, disorderly conduct failure to comply and driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Akail Trevon Powell, 841 Unron St., Grenada, has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Ladarius Montez Joiner, 39 Adcock Dr., Batesville, was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Hermon Galloway, 638 Avante Rd., Crenshaw, was charged with no driver’s license and no insurance.

Brenda Louise Morris, 10021 Hwy. 51, Courtland, was charged with false pretenses. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Allison Claire Cook, 200 Northwood Dr., Batesville, was charged with public drunk and disturbing the peace. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Christina Marie Brownwell, 446 Windover Dr., Batesville, was charged with disturbing the peace. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

May 24

Charles Riley Jr., 5382 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with molesting of a child. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Antravius Montez Poole, 106 Atwell St., Batesville, was charged with simple possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tanisha Rochell Strong, 107 Cedar Crest Cir., Batesville, was charged with accessory after the fact of capital murder. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tiffany Denise Heffner, 4726 Pleasant Grove Rd., Como, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

May 25

Joseph Edward Smith, 2247 Vasser Rd., Pope, was charged with possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

May 26

LaDarrius Andrico Mitchell, 105 Lester St., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Weekend arrests were excluded due to early holiday deadlines. They will be included in the June 5 listings.