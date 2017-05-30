Murder suspect apprehended in Memphis

By John Howell

Law enforcement officials on Friday morning, May 26, in Memphis arrested a teenage murder suspect who had eluded capture for almost three months.

Batesville Police Department Deputy Chief Kerry Pittman said that Condarius D. Strong, sought in the March 2 shooting death of Roary Ledell Thomas on Bradford Street, was located and arrested through the efforts of “several agencies.”

On Wednesday, May 24, BPD Detective Capt. George Williford arrested the suspect’s sister, Tanisha Rochelle Strong, age 24, 107 Cedar Crest Circle, Batesville, and charged her with accessory after the fact of capital murder, according to the Panola County jail log.

Pittman said that Tanisha Rochelle Strong’s arrest was connected to the apprehension of the murder suspect.

Thomas died where he had been shot as he sat in a parked car. Strong, age 16 at the time of the shooting, was soon identified as a suspect as was Nakia Lamar, then 18, of Sardis. Lamar was arrested the night of the shooting and charged with capital murder.

Lamar waived a preliminary hearing in a March 22 Batesville Municipal Court appearance. Attorney Tommy Defer was appointed to represent him.

More information will be available in the Friday edition.