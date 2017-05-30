JP’s Delta Farm wins its first game over Planters Bank

By Brad Greer

Clayton Hentz doubled and scored three runs to help guide Delta Farm Store to its first win of the season with 12-9 victory over Planters Bank & Trust in 9&10 year-old baseball play Tuesday at J.P. Hudson Park.

Delta Farm fell behind 3-1 after one inning before plating five runs in the second on one hit and four walks. Deuce Hudson started the rally with a single and later scored on a wild pitch. Waller Weaver and Hentz drew bases loaded walks later in the frame to force in a pair of runs.

Delta Farm put the game out of reach in the third with six runs to increase the margin to 12-4 as Hudson and David Hall highlighted the inning with singles.

Jacob Vanderford, Weaver, Hudson and John Thomas Crenshaw all scored two runs while Blake Herring added a run in the victory.

Planters Bank collected seven hits in the game as Jadon Dishmon led the way with two doubles and two runs driven in. Braxton Simmerman added a pair of singles and scored two runs.

Carder Crigler supplied a double while Markel Gleeton and Wyatt Avant garnered singles. Caleb Carpenter and Austin Parham each drove in runs with groundouts.

Cayden Wardlaw, Brentley Morris and Nytravious Hughes each scored a run for Planters Bank.

Go Performance Fitness 13, Jay’s Auto Repair 6

Caden Land scored three times while Zach Sanders doubled in a run to pace Go Performance to the win.

Jarel Turner and Caleb Walls garnered singles while Josh Sullivan and Gabe Flagg drove in runs. Jayden Lester also scored two runs while Davin Washington contributed a run in the victory.

Baylor Pierce paced Jay’s Auto with a single and double while Derrick Weston drove in a pair of runs with two triples. Keyshawn Washington also singled and scored a run. Hayden Fultz, Tucker Goddard and Marcus Christian plated a run each.