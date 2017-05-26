Recreation season is in full swing at Enid Lake

By Enid Lake Park Rangers

With the school year ending and the first major holiday of summer only a week away, the recreation season at Enid Lake is in full swing. Memorial Day falls on Monday May 29 this year and is traditionally the start of the summer vacation season.

Whether you spend the long weekend water skiing, swimming, grilling, or just relaxing at home please remember to take the time to acknowledge the real reason for the holiday. Memorial Day was first observed May 30, 1868 under the name “Decoration Day” to honor fallen soldiers from the American Civil War by placing decorations on their graves.

Following World War I the honor was extended to fallen soldiers of all American Wars. The name Memorial Day slowly became the preferred name for the holiday following World War II. Memorial Day became an official Federal Holiday in 1971.

Please take the time this busy holiday weekend to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to secure the rights you have and to thank those who have or are currently serving in the military.

While boating on area lakes remember, the lifejacket mandate is still in place at Arkabutla, Sardis, Enid and Grenada Lakes. All persons must wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved type I, II, or III life jacket at all times in boats less than 16 feet in length and non-powered boats.

On boats 16 feet to 26 feet in length a type I, II, or II life jacket must be worn while the boat is under power of the main propulsion unit. The same applies to all persons swimming outside of designated swimming areas.

To ensure visitor safety at Enid Lake, Park Rangers will be conducting vessel safety checks at boat ramps and on the water throughout the summer. Park Rangers will also be patrolling the beaches conducting water safety demonstrations and promoting safety. The same applies to all persons swimming outside of designated swimming areas.

Due to Enid Lake’s current water elevation, some designated swim areas may still be closed. Be sure to look for “Beach Closed” signs before walking down to the water.

Enid Lake has five designated swimming areas including: Hickory Ridge, Persimmon Hill, Chickasaw Hill, Long Branch and Plum Point. These designated swimming areas are marked by orange cylinder floats and also have a variety of safety features including: depth poles, rescue stations, signs with safety messages, and Hickory Ridge and Persimmon Hill designated swimming areas provide loaner life jackets. While lifejackets are not required at designated beaches it is never a bad idea to wear them anytime you are participating in water based recreation.

If water skiing, wakeboarding, or tubing at Enid Lake remember that a spotter over the age of 10 is required in addition to the person being towed and the operator of the vessel. Also be sure to check all of your equipment to ensure that it is still in good operable condition after being stored over the winter. While towing someone behind a boat pay extra attention to boats in the surrounding area and avoid operating in close proximity to them.

If you prefer to stay on land and out of the water during this Memorial Day weekend, Enid Lake has numerous opportunities for recreation. Picnic tables and shelters are available in all day use areas for visitors to utilize. Be sure to check to see if a particular picnic shelter is reserved before planning your day there. Playgrounds are located in most all recreational areas. Enid Lake Personnel strongly recommend that parents and guardians watch their children at all times while playing on the playground equipment.

With Persimmon Hill Campground having full hook ups including: water, electrical and sewer connections, and Wallace Creek Campground nearing completion of sewer renovations, camping is at an all-time high.

Visitors are encouraged to reserve campsites well in advanced due to sites being taken quickly. With the campgrounds being heavily congested at times, it is important to note that the speed limit is 15 mph and visitors should watch out for children and other vehicles while navigating through the campground. All vehicles should be parked on a pad or in a designated parking spot. Additional parking spots are located in front of bathrooms as well as other places throughout each campground.

No vehicle should ever be parked on the grass at any time. Enid Lake Park Rangers will be issuing warnings and citations to visitors who fail to park correctly. Golf carts can only be operated from sunrise to sunset. They should not be driven at night or driven by someone who does not possess a valid driver’s license.

A complete list of all campground regulations are located on the bulletin boards at the fee vaults. Enid Lake Park Rangers will be patrolling the areas and encourage anyone to address any questions or concerns. Safety is the number one priority for all Enid Lake Park Rangers and following all regulations ensures a safe environment for all visitors.

While participating in an outdoor recreational activity you should always take the weather into consideration. Always check the weather forecast when planning outdoor activities. Even a well planned trip can be ruined by rapid and unpredictable changes in the weather, so be prepared to take action. If you are in or around water and you hear thunder you should get away from the water immediately and seek shelter in a building or vehicle.

If thunder is close enough for you to hear then you could be in danger of being struck by lightning. High winds can also occur unexpectedly. If you are boating and high wind condition occurs, you should head for the nearest shore immediately. Point the bow of your boat into the wind and head into waves at a 45 degree angle.

Whether you plan to enjoy this holiday weekend by boating, swimming, or camping at Enid Lake, practicing good water safety, following all regulations and watching the weather will help to ensure a safe and happy visit.

For more information please contact the Enid Lake Field Office at 662-563-4571 or visit www.mvk.usace.army.mil/Lakes/ms/enid/.