Obituaries

Silas Bailey

BATESVILLE–Silas Bailey, 62, died Thursday, May 18, 2017 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 22 at Wells Funeral Home. Interment followed at Magnolia Cemetery.

Mr. Bailey was born March 25, 1955 in Marks, to the late Silas Edward Bailey and Eloise Russell Bailey. He was a truck driver.

Mary Shirlene Kendall Box

TILLATOBA–Mrs. Mary Shirlene “Susie” Kendall Box, 68, passed away Friday, May 19, 2017 at her son’s home.

She was born March 10, 1949 in Bruce to Robert “Bob” and Martha Estelle Wortham Kendall.

She was a homemaker and a member of Willow Springs Assembly of God.

Funeral services were Sunday, May 21, at Willow Springs Assembly of God with Rev. Tommy Darby officiating and her grandson, John Box delivering the eulogy. Interment was in the Bethel Cemetery in the Teasdale Community.

Survivors include four sons, D’Wayne Box (Donna) of Grenada, Wesley Box of Tillatoba, Dave Box (Donna) of Enid and Boone Box of Tillatoba; four sisters, Sissy Anderson of Tillatoba, Vickey Snyder of Charleston, Diane Stevens of Grenada and Paula Fisk of Bruce; five brothers, Tommy Kendall of Tillatoba, Carl Kendall of Tillatoba, James Nichols of Courtland, Mickey Nichols of Grenada and Doug Nichols of Coffeeville; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Leroy Box; six brothers and two sisters.

McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada had charge of arrangements.

Yvonne Cannon Brown

BATESVIILLE–Yvonne Cannon Brown, 80, died Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at her home near Batesville.

Services were held Saturday, May 20 at Crowder Assembly of God Church. Interment followed at Crowder Cemetery. Reverend Kenneth Hall officiated.

Wells Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Brown was born December 1, 1936 to the late Norman Winford Cannon and Zoula Mae Toliver Cannon in Lambert.

Shewas a member of the Crowder Assembly of God and the retired owner of Brown’s Greenhouse and Brown’s Snowhut.

Flora Mae Gentry

MARKS–Mrs. Flora Mae Gentry, age 88, passed away Wednesday evening, May 17, 2017 at Quitman County Health and Rehab in Marks.Funeral services were held May 20 at Crowder Baptist Church. Interment was in Bethel Cemetery in the Teasdale community.

Mrs. Flora Mae was a lifelong resident of Crowder, a member of Crowder Baptist Church, and retired with more than 25 years of service at Garan Inc. in Lambert.

Survivors include her two daughters, Sue Bridges of Lambert and Monnie Ann White of Tazewell, Tenn.; one son, Riley (Pam) Gentry of Memphis; 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Gentry; her parents, Clyde and Middie Long; one son Claude Gentry; a granddaughter, Yolanda Bridges Brown; two sisters, Willie Hendrix and Clara Gentry; one brother, Jerry Long, and several half-sisters and brothers.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Crowder Baptist Church, 300 Perkins St., Crowder, MS. 38622