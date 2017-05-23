Bass Classic anglers welcomed to St. Jude tournament this weekend

Excitement is getting higher as the 45th annual St. Jude open bass classic is set for this weekend.

Tournament check-in will be Satuday, May 27, at the Batesville Civic Center from 1 to 3 p.m.

Entry fee is $250.

The fishing event will be held at Sardis Lake, Sunday, May 28.

There will be a total payout of $20,575. According to the website, they will be paying top 40 positions this year.

No matter how many places are paid out, St. Jude is always the biggest winner. The classic has raised over $4 million for St. Jude.

The on-line registration at stjudebassclassic.com is available.

For more information, log in or call Lesley at (901) 412-7683, ricklesley@hotmail.com or Skip Moore,(901) 626-5665, smooreii@yahoo.com.