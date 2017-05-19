Obituaries

Susie Perry Barney

BATESVILLE—Susie Perry Barney, 55, died May 17, 2017 in Jackson.

Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary. Services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia M.B. Church. Dr. Zannie Leland will officiate. Interment will be at First Concord Cemetery.

Ms. Barney was born July 13, 1961 to Howard and Annie Lee Perry of Batesville.

She was a retired printer at the Clarion Ledger.

Mattie Pettit Mills

MARKS–Mrs. Mattie Pettit Mills, 89, passed away Sunday evening May 14, 2017 at her daughter’s residence in Okolona. Services were held Wednesday, May 17 at Blue Lake Baptist Church. Interment was in Lambert Cemetery.

Mrs. Mills was born April 7, 1928 to the late Jud and Minnie Pettit in Pontotoc County. During her lifetime she was a farmer’s wife, owner of a country store for 40 years and a member of Blue Lake Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter Diane (James) Carter of Okolona; two sons, Jessie Lynn Mills of Lambert, James Edward (Becky) Mills of Courtland; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Other than her parents, Mrs. Mills was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Edward Mills; four sisters, Valier Tiller, Sophia Pettit, Lillian Pettit, and Mageline Knight; four brothers, Phelon, Dock, Dossie and Jim Pettit.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital or Shriner’s.

Carolyn D. Mosley

BATESVILLE—Carolyn D. Mosley, 69, died on May 12, 2017 at North Oak Regional Hospital in Senatobia.

Services will be held Tuesday, May 23 at 11 a.m. at the Romulus Community Baptist Church in Romulus, Mich.. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Wayne, Mich. Cooley’s Mortuary had charge of local arrangements.

Ms. Mosley was born July 27, 1947 to James Allison and Alice Kate Lang in Inkster, Michigan. She was a retired registered nurse.

Margie White Tutor

COURTLAND–Margie Armilda White Tutor, age 82, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford. She is the widow of Curtis Wayne Tutor of Courtland.

Funeral services for Mrs. Tutor were held Tuesday, May 16 at Calvary Baptist Church. Interment was at Forrest Memorial Park. Dr. Paul Middleton officiated. Wells Funeral Home of Batesville has charge of the arrangements.

Margie was born October 24, 1934 to the late Francis Willard White and Ruby Estelle Arendale White in Quitman County. She was a factory worker during her lifetime and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, flowers, and reading the Bible. She was a Sunday School teacher for over 50 years.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her precious memory include her three daughters, Marcia Cosby (Billy) of Courtland, Cissy Holland of Pope, and Debi Jordan of Courtland; her sisters, Linda Elmore of Crowder, Nancy White of Oxford; brother, Dennis White of Montgomery, Ala..; five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margie is preceded in death by two brothers, Dean White and Jamie White, and one grandson, Jeffery Brown.

The family would like to extend their kindest gratitude to the loving caregivers who cared for Margie in her time of need: Teresa Parker, Live in Caregiver, Linda Elmore, Amy Elmore, Susie Busby and Selina Fielitz.

John Garrett Veazey Jr.

Senatobia–John Garrett Veazey Jr., 74, died at his home early on Tuesday May 16.

Services will be today at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Senatobia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and also immediately following at the GLIS Event Hall, 134 N. Front St., Senatobia. Wells Funeral Home has charge of services.

Mr. Veazey was born July 11, 1942 in Senatobia, to Mr. and Mrs. John Garrett Veazey Sr. A businessman and civic leader, he was a member of Senatobia First United Methodist Church and had served in the U.S. Army.

Laurie Marie Wilke

Batesville–Laurie Marie Wilke, 56, died on Tuesday, May 16 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

A living memorial service was held May 15 at Blackjack Presbyterian Church in Batesville in Laurie’s honor.

Laurie was born June 8, 1960 to the late Wallace Hastings and Madelyn Hastings in Burlington, WI. Laurie was the former general manager for Wendy’s restaurant in Grenada and was a member of Blackjack Presbyterian Church.

Catherine Byars Woodard

Catherine Byars Woodard, 88, passed away Wednesday morning, May 17, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Tipton in Covington, Tenn. Mrs. Woodard was the widow of Joseph Harvey Woodard.

Funeral services for Mrs. Woodard will be held at 12 noon Friday, May 19 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Forrest Memorial Park.

Catherine was born in Athens, Tenn. on December 22, 1928 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Phineas Byars. Catherine was retired from Wal-Mart Corp. In her spare time she enjoyed reading and watching Western movies.

She leaves behind one son, Joseph Michael Woodard, of Drummonds, Tenn.; one sister, Sissy Byars of Athens Tenn.., six grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren.