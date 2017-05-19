Court pauses to honor Judge McKenzie

By Ashley Crutcher

Batesville Municipal Court took a moment of silence for Judge William “Bill” McKenzie III Wednesday morning.

“This is the first time since 1978 that Judge McKenzie has not been a senior judge of this court,” said Judge Jay Westfaul.

Judge Westfaul requested that Judge McKenzie’s name plate be given to his family.

Two individuals tried to fight their way out of speeding tickets claiming that surrounding cars were speeding worse than they were which ended up working as a confession as opposed to a defense.

Thomas Fox of 120 CR 198, Oxford, was found guilty of speeding 71 miles per hour (MPH) in a 55 MPH zone. “There were five other cars ahead of me going faster than me and he didn’t pull them over,” said Fox.

“Sounds like you’re admitting to speeding,” said Judge Westfaul. “Yes sir,” said Fox.

Fox was found guilty of speeding and has been alloted 30 days to pay the $149 fine.

Johnny Moore of 185 Hamilton Sta-17, Calhoun City, was found guilty of speeding in the excess of 77 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. Moore faces a $165 fine.

Jermia Watson of 1475 Hadorn Rd., Batesville, was found guilty of simple possession of marijuana.

Officer Billy Sossaman testified to responding to the Days Inn for a loud noise complaint. Upon arrival Officer Sossaman located a jar with a green leafy substance in the room.

“It was prom night and I got a room and then things got out of hand. We weren’t smoking marijuana, that wasn’t mine,” said Watson.

“Legally, you are responsible for what happens in your room,” said the judge.

Watson has 30 days to pay the $443 fine.

Robert Wood of 334 Kizer Trail, Pontotoc, pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana and has 30 days to pay the $443 fine.

L’Dorian Pratt of 205 Patton Lane, Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana and has been given 30 days to pay the $443 fine.

Justin Poynor of 1691 Wilson Rd. # 6, Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana. Poynor has 30 days to pay the $443 fine.

Caleb Utz of 26 Rickles Rd., Drew, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle and not guilty to open container.

Judge Westfaul remanded the open container charge to the files with a suspended ten day jail sentence. Utz was required to surrender his license and has 30 days to pay the $683 fine.

Charles Riley Jr. of 5382 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple possession of a controlled substance. The case is to be continued due to medical reasons.

Qwindredrous Ellis of 6075 Nash Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle, resisting arrest, reckless driving, failing to stop for officer signal, and no proof of insurance.

According to court records, Ellis’ mother provided proof of insurance and Ellis’ license. Ellis has 30 days to pay the $1,587 and was ordered to pay an old fine in the amount of $205 in two weeks.

Rodriguies D. Hooks of 219 Noble St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana, concealed weapon and firearm enhancement. A trial date has been set for June 28.

Dominique Patterson of 318 Panola Ave., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for public drunk and open container.

A warrant has been issued for Patterson’s arrest.

Octavius Benson of 604 Berlington, Memphis, failed to appear to answer charges for public drunk. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Jonathan Griffin of 1511 Love Ave., Crowder, failed to appear to answer charges for public drunk. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Rashun Hewlette of 100 Booker T., Batesville, pleaded guilty to trespassing at Skyview Apartments.

“Don’t go back! You are not wanted there,” said Judge Westfaul.

Hewlette was placed on two years probation and has 30 days to pay the $417 fine.

Stephanie Grant of 366 Enid Dam Rd., Pope, pleaded not guilty to charges of malicious mischief and simple assault. The case was dismissed after Affiant Anita Dean failed to appear to prosecute.

Crissie A. Campbell of 717 Bowen Rd., Sardis, failed to appear to answer charges for a second shoplifting offense. Al Williams bonding company will be notified.

Kenneth Johnson of 120 Main St., Water Valley, pleaded guilty to shoplifting a TV from WalMart. Johnson has 30 days to pay the $1,146 fine.

Brian R. Cox of 225 Hays St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple domestic violence. The case will go to trial June 7.

Frederick Cosby of 309 Arizona St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to DUI first and no driver’s license. A trial date has been set for June 28.

Ray Patton of 212 Claude St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI first and careless driving and has old unpaid fines.

“I just started working Monday. Can you give me two to three months to pay my fines,” said Patton.

“No, have it paid in 30 days,” said Judge Westfaul.

Patton will have 30 days to pay the $1,376 in fines.

Lawrence Caldwell of 201-B Patton Lane, Batesville, pleaded guilty to contempt of court for unpaid fines from February of 2012.

Caldwell served 11 days in the Panola County jail and was sentenced to time served and will be put on probation for the next two years.

Garry D. Cox of 74 Sherwood, Batesville, pleaded guilty to contempt of court for unpaid fines from July of 2016. Judge Westfaul ordered Cox to have the $1,010 fine paid in 30 days or face serving 45 days in jail.

Earnest Towns of 115-A Hoskins Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to contempt of court for unpaid fines from June of 2015.

“Come back June 1,” the judge said. “If you haven’t paid the fines by then you’ll serve 45 days in jail.”

Towns has a fine of $1,141.

Walter Henry III of 1255 Hunters Pkwy., Batesville, was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of petit larceny.

According to court records Henry broke into two cars and stole a wallet from one and two cell phones from another. Henry is out on a $5,000 bond and the case will be bound over to the grand jury.