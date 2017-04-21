Man arrested after hitting two people with his car
By Rupert Howell
A heated altercation in the front yard of a Bell Road home late in the night on the same day the family matriarch was buried put two in the hospital and one in the Panola County jail with two charges of aggravated assault after both victims were hit with a car.
Elbert Ray of Sturgis is facing the charges and just widowed Douglas Fowler and his daughter Gale Cox received injuries as Ray was leaving, hitting both. Fowler was taken straight to the Regional Trauma Center in Memphis with a broken pelvis and other non-life threatening injuries and Cox was taken to Oxford with a broken arm.
Sheriff Department Investigator Terry Smith said Thursday the altercation was over a female family member of Fowler’s and Ray and said he thought Ray, “Didn’t mean to hurt nobody,” when he was leaving the scene and hit Fowler and Cox.
Fowler had just buried his wife, Marjorie Lee Bumpous Fowler, earlier that day at a nearby cemetery in Eureka.
Ray made the $5,000 bond imposed and has left the county to be with his family in Sturgis Investigator Smith said.
1 Comment
My Grandfather and mom were hit by Drew Ray’s vehicle the night of my Grandmother’s funeral. Drew arrived at my grandparents house earlier the same day and the police were contacted. He was not invited to the property. He showed up later that night in his vehicle and struck both my mother and grandfather in my grandfather’s front yard. He then fled the scene and never contacted the police until the next day when Mr. Ray’s father informed him that the police were looking for him.
My Grandfather has since died. He lived the last 2 months of his life bed ridden with multiple fractures in his vertebra, pelvis, ribs and ankle. My mother’s arm had both bones broken and she had to have a plate and screws. She was bruised up her whole side and is still going to therapy about her arm.
Gail Cox, my mother, was contacted today by the police department and told her that is was decided there is not enough evidence to file criminal charges against Drew Ray and if their is not more evidence provided by December, Drew Ray will not be charged at all. There was three witnesses on the scene that saw Drew hit my Grandfather and Mother, four if you count my now diseased grandfather.
When my mother called before the hearing, she was told that this was not open to the public only to find later that there are no current charges being brought against her assaulter.
This story needs to be provided to the public and there needs to be justice for Drew Ray’s crime.