Sports Roundtable discusses South Panola’s spring game

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/DcDLg79zmPg?ecver=1″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

 

Join Myra Bean, Brad Greer and Ike House in a roundtable discussion of South Panola’s spring football game against Hattiesburg on Monday, May 15.

