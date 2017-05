Runoff to decide Sardis race

A runoff primary election today will determine the mayoral race in Sardis. Incumbent Billy Russell faces former Ward Three alderman Lula Palmer in the Democratic runoff.

In the May 2 primary, Russell led with unofficial results showing he garnered 254 votes against 193 received by Palmer. Mancini Quintez received 107 votes, enough to put the race in a runoff with no candidate receiving a majority.

Polls will be open from 7a.m. to 7 p.m.