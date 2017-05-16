Obituaries

Richard Appleton

BATESVILLE–Richard Appleton, 76, died Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Services were held on Saturday, May 13 at Wells Funeral Home. Interment was in Forrest Memorial Park. Rev. Henry Wall officiated.

Richard was born September 15, 1940 in Sardis, to the late James Arnold Appleton and Mary Belle Martin Appleton. Richard worked as electrician his entire career, working for Custom Signs for many years.

William H. McKenzie III

BATESVILLE – William (Bill) Henry McKenzie, III, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 12, 2017, of adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer. Funeral services were held Monday, May 15, at Batesville First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Ed Temple officiating. Wells Funeral Home of Batesville had charge of arrangements.

Bill was born in Durant on June 3, 1951, to W.H. (Henry) McKenzie, Jr., and Katherine Burlingame McKenzie.

From age 13 through college, Bill enjoyed a variety of employments, which included Piggly Wiggly, Camp Castalian Springs, Deposit Guaranty Bank, and the Ole Miss Ticket Office.

He received a bachelors of arts in Finance (1973) and Juris Doctorate degree in law (1976) from the University of Mississippi.

While at Ole Miss he was an officer in Sigma Nu Fraternity, played intramural sports, and met and married his wife of 42 years, Marni Shideler McKenzie.

Bill began practicing law in 1976 with Corr, Carlson, and Fleming, opening their Batesville office. In 1978 he entered solo practice, over time developing his specialties in real estate, wills, and estates.

He was appointed Municipal Court Judge in 1978 and Panola County Board Attorney in 1984, holding both positions until his death.

Bill was an active member of Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow), Panola County Industrial Authority, and Panola Partnership.

He was known by friends and family for his reliable wisdom and steady faith in Jesus Christ. He was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church, coming to faith as a child and serving as youth worker, choir member, Sunday school teacher, and frequent chairman of Finance and Pastor-Staff committees.

He was a faithful student in Explorer’s Bible Study, funding and supporting Marni’s 38 years as teacher and curriculum writer for that ministry.

He very much enjoyed serving in Panola South Camp of Gideons International, always keeping a stash of Bibles in his office and vehicles for personal distribution. In the last year he enjoyed being on the board for The Cross, a ministry constructing a huge cross on Hwy. 6/55 in Batesville.

Bill loved the outdoors. He played competitive softball till he was 55, and enjoyed fishing and hunting, a membership in Mallard Alley duck camp, and, until recent years, snow skiing annually in Colorado with family and friends.

He was actively involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren as chaperone, coach, and mentor.

He is survived by sister Barbara (Bonnie) McKenzie of Houston Texas; wife Marni, and three children: Melanie (Lent Ervin) Thomas of Batesville, William (Marilyn) H. McKenzie, IV, of Birmingham, and Joanna (Brandon) Cole of Pope, as well as eight grandchildren: Jackson, Ruthie, Rhett Thomas; Henry, Abigail, Caroline McKenzie; and Calvin and Olivia Cole.

Memorials may be made to Batesville First United Methodist Church, 119 Panola Ave., Batesville MS 38606, Explorer’s Bible Study (PO Box 425, Dickson TN 37056), Gideons International (PO Box 791, Batesville MS 38606), or The Cross (First Security Bank, 295 Hwy. 6, W, Batesville 38606).

Margaret Daugherty Flemmons

BATESVILLE–Margaret Ann Daugherty Flemmons, 78, passed away Friday morning May 12, 2017 at Tallahatchie General Nursing Home in Charleston.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 15, 2017 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment following in Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. Dr. Paul Middleton officiated the service.

Margaret was born February 22, 1939 in Pope to the late Jasper G. and Jewel White Daugherty. Margaret and her late husband, Arthur Flemmons, were the retired owners of the Catfish Hut. During her retirement years, Margaret enjoyed arts and crafts, shopping, and growing flowers. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Batesville.

Margaret’s memory will live on through her family, which includes, her three daughters, Reba Flemmons Perkins (Danny) and Deborah Flemmons Sanders (Wayne), all of Batesville, Pam Havens Montgomery (Doug) of Pope; two sisters, Mary Frances Daugherty McMinn of Memphis, Dorothy Daugherty Pickett of Pope; six grandchildren, Danielle Perkins Purdy, Stephanie Saine, Martha Margaret Bailey, Brandon Havens, Steven Stewart, and Kelsey Reynolds; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Bobbie Jean Hardy Harrelson

ENID–Ms. Bobbie Jean Hardy Harrelson , age 84, passed away, Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at her home. A graveside service was held Sunday at Memorial Gardens in Clarksdale.

Ms. Harrelson was a member of Walnut Baptist Church from 1960 until 1978. She was a leader of GA’s for ten years, attended Pope Baptist Church for several years, attended Willow Springs Assembly of God, and Batesville Assembly of God.

Ms. Harrelson was the owner and operator of Harrelson’s Grocery.

Ms. Harrelson is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Harrelson of Enid and Tabatha Harrelson of Huntsville, Ala., as well as her sister, Betty Lou McMullin of Melbourne, Fla. and grandchildren Bridget (Lee) King Pitcock of Courtland, Nick Cagle and Buddy Cagle, both of Huntsville, as well as great-grandchildren Billy (Miranda) Alvey and Brittany (Brett) Weeks, all of Iuka.

Ms. Harrelson was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton Oliver Hardy and Bernice Byars Hardy; her daughter, Nancy Jean Harrelson; and brother, James Hardy.