C-Spire Store burglarized

By Rupert Howell

A large brick thrown through the front door glass allowed burglars to enter the C-Spire store at 191 Covenant Crossing in east Batesville near Lowe’s where intruders apparently stole four iPhones valued at $2,739 around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

BPD Patrolman Ryan Watson’s occurrence report indicated the manager had received a call from Tyco Security Company that a pressure alarm on the front door was going off.

Watson’s report indicated that he noticed the glass had been broken in the front door. Lt. Ruby Myers assisted and entered and cleared the building prior to the manager entering and inventorying the loss. Detective Captain George Williford was notified and the investigation turned over to him according to the report.

The only other non-traffic incident reported by BPD included the office door of Meadowview Apartments being kicked in according to Patrolman Tommy Lindsey’s report.

The report dated Monday at 6:45 a.m. stated a resident was going to “drop off” rent money in the drop box but it had been broken into also. The back door was “busted” as was the side of one of the washing machines.