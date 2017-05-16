3rd in State North Delta’s Caroline Parnell

Right Photo: North Delta’s Caroline Parnell shows off her ribbon and medal for her third place finish in the high jump and fifth place finish in the long jump.
Photo submitted by Ellen Parnell
Caroline Parnell, sophomore from North Delta, was a state medalist Friday, May 5 at Jackson Academy in the MAIS AAA State Track and Field Meet. Parnell competed in both the long jump and the high jump. In the high jump she logged a 4’8” jump for third. In the long jump she received a fifth place ribbon for a distance of 14’11”.
In North Half competition, 4’8” was her qualifying jump for the third place. In the long jump, she had a distance of 15’2”. Also participating in North Half was Ally Alford in the 100 meter hurdles, but she did not qualify for state.
