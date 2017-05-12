Red Sox hand Yanks first loss and remain unbeaten; Royals come from behind to defeat A’s

By Brad Greer

In a battle of two early season unbeaten teams, the Red Sox took sole possession of first place in the 13-15 year-old American Legion standings with a 4-2 victory over the Yankees Monday night.

The Sox (3-0) grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first thanks in part to Denver Brown’s two-run single. Brown scored the final run of the inning on a groundout.

The Yankees (2-1) plated their runs in the bottom half of the frame as Gage Heath and John Culp reached on a walk and error then came home on another Red Sox miscue.

Nathan Walls and Brett Goss registered two singles apiece for the Yankees. Wesley Wilson also accounted for a single.

The Sox added an insurance run in the third as Jackson Spinks struck out but reached on a passed ball then later scored on a Gunner Ward fielders’ choice. Brown’s two singles proved to be the only hits for the Red Sox.

Wilson, Walls, Briar Busby and Caleb White towed the rubber for the Yankees while Dawson Griffin, Ward and Brown tossed two innings each for the Red Sox.

Royals- 8 A’s-5

A five-run fifth inning lifted the Royals to a come-from-behind win over A’s in the opening game.

Wes Morgan started the rally with a leadoff single followed by Caleb Lantern’s walk. Blaine Cosby and Dre’Moore then delivered back-to-back doubles to give the Royals a 6-5 lead.

Moore would later come home on an error before Caleb Lantern, who had earlier walked, scored on John Blockmon’s single.

The A’s (0-3) took a 5-3 lead in the fourth as Brandon Phelps led off with a double then came home on D.J. Melton’s infield single. One batter later, Josh Johnson roped a single to drive in Melton. Hunter Ellis added a two-out RBI single to plate Johnson. Drew Dunlap registered an RBI single in the second to score Mack Hall.

The Royals tallied six hits in the game as Morgan led the way with two singles. Keshaun Lantern blasted a two-run double in the third. Jaron Daniels got the Royals on the board in the second with a bases loaded walk that forced in Ethan Moore.

Daniels, Cosby and Moore tossed two innings each for the Royals while Matthew Turner, Hall and Phelps threw two innings for the A’s.