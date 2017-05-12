Poppy Cat shows way to mothering from the heart

I have this kitty named Poppy. She’s been with us almost 2 years now. It was late one August afternoon in 2015 when I first heard her meowing. I followed the sound until I found her. I fed her and of course she stayed close by. Just a kitten herself, she needed a home and my goodness she had found it. Poppy came and went for a while but she kept her distance until she found courage to let me rub her and for DW to pick her up.

The months that followed her coming were difficult for us but every time we came home she always showed up, starved for attention, and cat food. Needless to say I didn’t get her to the vet in time and by the next April she had 5 kittens. Two black ones, that I call the twins, 2 smoky grays, and only one female, soft and fluffy like her. Two went to good homes but the other 3 kittens stayed here with DW, me and Poppy cat.

She really is a sweet kitty. I don’t believe she’s ever scratched me or even wanted to. She loves attention from her people and loves her kittens. Some cats have attitudes, some have rather mean dispositions, but she has neither. She’s loving and gentle with DW and me and her offspring. And, I think she’s thankful for her home.

Poppy’s very attentive to her babies. She had her babies in a very safe place, but didn’t mind that I found them and checked on them frequently. Though she did move them a couple of times, each time was a little closer to the house. I kept my eye on them, but Poppy cat, though a young, inexperienced mother, tended to her babies with all diligence, patience, and confidence.

But my pretty, fluffy black and white kitty is a cautious momma. Poppy slowly checks out new sounds, sights, other cats, dogs, and people…wisely, carefully and smartly. She takes her job as a mother very seriously. Her babies are her responsibility. She still hasn’t warmed up much to our dog, who likes to stare at her. She keeps her distance from whatever she perceives as danger.

This momma kitty loves to play. She isn’t much older than her kittens…the boys who are now one year old, with short hair are much bigger than their momma. But she loves a good game of hide, seek, and ambush. It’s fun to watch her play with her boys. She hides from them in the flower bed then surprises them when she jumps out at them from behind the rose bushes. Then they will all romp and roll all across the back yard. Good exercise and feline skill development for the kitties and entertainment for us.

She’s a teacher too, though I wish she wouldn’t show the boys how she catches birds on the fly. Oh she’s good at it. And like a good momma, she shares her gain with her children, leaving me the feathers to sweep off the porch. She’s also a climber and so are they, like mother… like sons. Up the crape myrtle and onto the roof. They sound like a thundering herd of ponies instead of cats up there at night having a good time.

Sweet Poppy Cat is also a disciplinarian. She’ll swat those boys if they misbehave or get a little too boisterous with their games. Even though she’s small and delicate she’s still the boss and they love her even the more.

And this sweet, loving momma kitty is all about clean faces. Even now, these boys never have cat food crumbs on their faces. She’ll lick them clean in a spit second. They don’t seem to mind though, it’s like yes ma’am, do mine next!

I enjoy my kitties and watching their parent-child interaction. I love how this little animal instinctively knows how to be a good momma. Isn’t it interesting though that we…people…must learn how to parent. So, for Mother’s Day, I wish all of us mothers…new, old, and yet -to-be… love, sweetness, a gentle spirit, diligence, patience, wisdom, confidence, a cautious nature, a playful side, an aptitude to teach, the desire to discipline with love, and happy children who love their mommy.

Happy Mother’s Day.

Recipe of the Week

Double Chocolate Pudding

Your mother will probably love this rich chocolate dessert served in a pretty china cup.

¾ cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

3 cups half & half or whole milk

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

2 teaspoons vanilla

¼ teaspoon sea salt

8 ounces bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, chopped

Whisk together sugar, cornstarch and cocoa powder in a large saucepan. Slowly add half & half. Whisk gently over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Continue to whisk for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in butter, vanilla and salt. And lastly stir in chocolate until melted. Ladle into serving bowls. Cover each with plastic wrap; chill up to 24 hours before serving. Top with whipped cream and garnish with a dash of cocoa powder. Serve with a smile. Makes 8 ½-cup servings.