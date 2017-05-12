Obituaries

Richard Burgess

BATESVILLE- Richard Burgess, 56, died May 5, 2017 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation is Friday, May 12, from 4-6 p.m. at Hughes & Sons Funeral Home in Batesville. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m. at Second Concord M.B. Church in Batesville. Interment will follow at City Cemetery in Batesville.

Mr. Burgess was born April 20, 1961 to Chester Smith and Jessie Marie Burgess. He was a factory worker and a member of Second Concord M.B. Church.

Michael Caine

COURTLAND–Michael Caine, also known as “Captain Caine”, age 61, passed away Monday morning, May 8, 2017, at his home.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 11, 2017 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow in Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.

Michael was born September 27, 1955 in Marks to the late Ben F. and Gola Mae Ladner Caine. He was a contractor and mechanic by trade but was a man of many talents. He enjoyed drag racing, playing dominoes and horseshoes, deer hunting and most of all, loved family and friends gathering. Michael always got great joy out of helping others in need.

Michael’s life will forever be cherished in the lives of his family and friends, which include, his three sons, Shannon L. Caine, Brandy L. Caine, Brian Caine; daughter, Tanya Durrance all of Batesville; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Joyce Heath of Southaven; six brothers, Rickey Caine of Marks, Tommy Caine, Danny Caine, Richard Caine, Terry Caine, and Joey Caine all of Batesville.

Jennie Chism

SARDIS–Jennie Chism, 83, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at her home.

Mrs. Chism was born on September 18, 1933 in Lepanto, Ark. She was a member of Union Baptist Church in Sardis where she helped in the nursery for many years. Mrs. Jennie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved everybody.

She is survived by three daughters, Judy Ann Mooney of Blackfish, Ark., Annette Chism Baldwin of Como, and Barbara Gail Chism of Pensacola, Fla.; two sons, Mitchell Wayne Chism of Sardis and Daniel Rex Chism of Harrisburg, Ark.; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Rev. Marvin D. Chism and her son, Donald Maurice Chism.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m. in the Sardis Chapel of Ray-Nowell Funeral Home with Rev. Sonny Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the funeral home on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Kent Quintin Knight

BATESVILLE—Kent Quintin Knight, 58, died at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis on Sunday, May 8, 2017.

Visitation will be Friday, May 12 from 3-6 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home in Sardis. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m. at West Batesville Church in Batesville. Interment will follow at West Batesville Cemetery.

Mr. Knight was born June 17, 1958 to the late Dan Knight, Jr. and Gladys Moreing Knight of Sardis.

Nannette Shipp Sissell

BATESVILLE–Funeral services for Amy Nannette Shipp Sissell, 88, were Wednesday, May 10 at Dickins Funeral Home. Nannette died early Tuesday morning May 9 at Providence Assisted Living following a brief illness.

A devoted wife to her late husband of 65 years,William “Bill” Parks Sissell, she was also a respected educator, a tireless mother, doting grandmother and very proud great-grandmother.

Nannette was born in Taylor September 8, 1928 to the late Clovius Bowen Shipp and Nettie Lou Stafford Shipp. She was also preceded in death by brothers Russell Bowen Shipp and Stafford Monroe Shipp.

A long-time member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, she was also a trustee at Batesville Public Library, an active member of Friends of the Library, a member of Pan Gens and a trustee of Shipp Cemetery.

Nannette is survived by her three children, Nancy Parks Sissell Bridges (Gil), Susan Frances Sissell Riddick (Taylor), William Shipp Sissell (Denise), her grandchildren Melba Major, James Robert Major, Bowen Bridges (Abbey), Will Riddick (Ruth), Louisa Riddick Whitmire (Brian), Parker Sissell, Kristin Sissell McClenic (Steven), and nine great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Shipp Cemetery Fund, c/o 310 Brewer Road, Batesville, MS 38606