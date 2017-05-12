Hot bats mark the Quality Auto 17-16 win over Sweet Carolina Vinyl

By Brad Greer

Landyn Simmerman’s single in the fifth inning drove in Jackson Neth with the game-winning run as Quality Auto Parts out-slugged Sweet Carolina Vinyl 17-16 in 7&8 year-old baseball play Tuesday night at J.P.Hudson Park.

John Ellis singled to get Quality Auto’s fifth inning rally started then later scored the tying run. Neth reached base one batter later then raced home on Simmerman’s hit to center later in the frame.

Gabe Carlisle, Archer Vick and Simmerman scored three runs each for Quality Auto. Cole Whitaker, Braden McGee and Ellis plated two runs apiece in the winning cause. Griffin Pitcock also singled and scored a run while Gregory Hinds III and Eli Hollowell contributed with singles.

Dalton Mills singled and scored four runs for Sweet Carolina Vinyl while Baelin McLemore and Michael Fudge crossed the plate three times. Benjamin Hall chipped in with three singles followed by Houston Morris, Judge Hitchcock and Kyson Jenkins registering singles. Walt Sanders also scored a run in the defeat.

In the first game of the day, Wade Incorporated slipped past Sayle Oil Co. 18-13. Samuel Havens, Vandarrius ‘ Monster’ Holland and C. J. Robinson scored three runs in the victory.

Landon McCord had a big night at the plate with two doubles and a single to go along with four runs driven in. Havens. Robinson and Braiden Henry tallied two hits each. Keeton Hayes and Gabe Ward garnered two hits and scored a pair of runs.

Justin Tiner, Jr. and Joesph Martindale provided singles. Colton Wall also scored a run in the winning cause.

Levi Land paced Sayle Oil with three singles and three runs scored. Brady Perkins and Layne Earnest also scored three runs apiece. Luke Alexander, Trentin McGhee, Walker Sayle and Landon Monteith plated one run. Isiah Baker drove in two runs with a pair of singles.