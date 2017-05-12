Hardy Drywall gets HR from Roebuck to beat AAAA storage

By Brad Greer

Preston Earnest scored three runs while Baren Roebuck blasted a home run and a double to help guide Hardy Drywall to a 13-8 victory over AAAA Safe Storage Tuesday night in 6-year-old baseball action at J. P. Hudson Park.

AAAA Safe Storage took a 4-0 advantage in the first before Hardy Drywall answered with six runs in the bottom half of the inning. Hardy then tallied three runs in the second to increase their lead to 9-4 before adding four in the fourth for a 13-4 advantage.

AAAA Safe closed the margin to 13-8 with a four-run fifth but could not get any closer as the game was called after five innings.

Paxton Phillips and Charlie Jack Hudson scored two runs each for Hardy Drywall while Tyler Nicholson, Easton Hardy, Jaxon Hardin and J. T. McCollum added a run. Hudson, Bryson Bonner and Hardy supplied singles.

Mason Vanderford homered and singled for AAAA Safe while Jacob Moore garnered a double and single. Sawyer Fellows provided a double with Dontrell Hall, Jr. and Will Hobson contributing a single each. Knox Cole added a run in the fifth inning.