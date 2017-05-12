Four defendants cross-file charges after one is injured by boxcutter

By Ashley Crutcher

Judge Jay Westfaul heard a case between four individuals, all charged with simple assault, who cross-filed against each other during Wednesday’s session of Batesville Municipal Court.

Shaniquaw Towns and Lashayla Burgess, both of 201-B Leonard St., Batesville, were found guilty after all parties provided their testimony of the altercation.

Shaneque S. Robinson and Donna Robinson, both of 326 Hays St., Batesville, were found not guilty.

“My daughter (Shaneque) told me they tried to run her off of the road and then pulled up behind her and got out of the car with a bat. I begged them to stop and told them there wasn’t any sense for this. Then, my daughter told me to move because one of them had a boxcutter. They started fighting and my daughter got cut on her chest,” said Donna.

Donna Robinson provided photo evidence showing where her daughter was cut on the chest. Towns and Burgess were granted 30 days to pay the $328 fine.

Gregory L. Taylor of 171 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland was charged with malicious mischief but the case was dismissed for lack of prosecution as the affiant, Sharon Taylor, advised she no longer wished to press charges.

Tyrone Joiner Jr of 155 MLK Dr., Batesville, was found guilty of running a stop sign. “Joiner decided he didn’t want to wait for school traffic, so he cut through the court house parking lot,” said Officer Will Parrish.

Joiner admitted to cutting through the parking lot but stated he did stop at the stop sign. “He did you a favor. You could’ve been charged with careless or reckless driving. I find you guilty,” said Judge Westfaul. Joiner has 30 days to pay the fine in the amount of $181.

Dominique C. Sanford of 207 Gordon Dr., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to charges of malicious mischief for allegedly scratching the side of a car.

Affiant Sharon Norwood provided photo evidence showing the damage done to her car as well as a witness who testified to seeing the incident occur.

The judge found Sanford guilty of malicious mischief and granted Norwood restitution for damages.

“Get another estimate and we’ll let Sanford know when and how much to pay,” said Judge Westfaul.

Sanford also has old fines in the amount of $530 from September of 2016 which the judge ordered her to pay in two weeks and allotted her 30 days to pay the $328 fine.

Joshua A. Floyd of 808 Third St., Marks, pleaded guilty to improper equipment, suspended driver’s license and no insurance.

Floyd also has a $402 unpaid fine from December of 2013 which he assured he would pay the next day. Floyd has 30 days to pay the new fine of $1,141.

Willie Lee A. Reeves of 4653 Curtis Rd., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for possession of paraphernalia.

According to the clerk, Reeves called prior to court to notify the judge he was running late.

Desmond Emmerson of 53 Persimmon St., Oakland, pleaded guilty to poessession of marijuana in a vehicle and driving while license suspended. Emmerson has 30 days to pay the $1,064 fine.

Mason G. Allen of 671 McMinn Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana and chose to start the work program to pay off the $443 fine. Allen will serve 8 days in the work program.

Jabari Flowers of 8221 Curtis Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle. Flowers has 30 days to pay the $683 fine.

Jeffrey S. Morris of 485 Morris Ln., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle, no driver’s license and improper equipment.

A clerical error mistakenly included Morris on last week’s court docket and listed him as failing to appear but his original court date was set for May 10.

Morris has 30 days to pay the $1,144 fine.

Ricky L. Henderson of 125 Jackson St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to trespassing and has 30 days to pay the $417 fine.

Octavius Benson of 604 Berlington, Memphis, failed to appear to answer charges for public drunk. Al Williams bonding company has been notified.

George Campbell of 200 Hwy. 51 N, Batesville, pleaded guilty to telephone harassment. Campbell was allotted 30 days to pay the $328 fine.

Zachary Booker of 422 Hickory Hill, Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple possession of a controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana, no driver’s license and no turn signal.

The case was sent back from Circuit Court with the charges reduced to misdemeanors. Booker has 30 days to pay the $1,347 fine.

Alyson Hurst, No Address, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, which was also sent back from Circuit Court and reduced to a misdemeanor. Hurst has 30 days to pay the fine in the amount of $443.

James Hollinger Jr. of 1158 Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, failed to appear to answer charges for contempt of court for old fines from August of 2009. Alright Bonding Company has been notified.

Jacqueline Aubrey of 167 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, was charged with expired tag and no insurance. Aubrey also had old fines from October of 2013. She paid the total $1,234 in fines prior to court.