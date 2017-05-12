17-year-old charged with stabbing death

By Rupert Howell

Investigators were completing affidavits and warrants Friday at noon to charge a 17-year-old with the stabbing death of Laterick Dunlap Thursday at a residence on Atkins Street just west of the Sardis city limits according to Sheriff Department Investigator Jason Chrestman.

Chrestman said the death apparently stemmed from ongoing domestic issues between the boyfriend and girlfriend. It occurred at 229 Atkins, west of Sardis between Highway 51 and Greenhill Elementary School at the home of the girl’s grandmother where she resided Chrestman said.

The SO Investigator said the call came to his department shortly after 1p.m. Thursday.

Kabreja Kearriel Wortham is being charged as an adult and is currently being held in Panola County Jail.

Chrestman explained that once a capital offense has occurred the assailant is certified as an adult if over the age of 13. Chrestman said the investigation is continuing and evidence will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office to go before Panola County’s Grand Jury.