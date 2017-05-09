Panola County Jail Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

May 1

Quindredrous Akeme Ellis, 6075 Nash Rd., Batesville, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no driver’s license, no insurance, reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights and resisting arrest. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Lawrence Lamont Caldwell, 201-B Patton Ln., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Renardo Danillie Boyce, 452 Taylor St., Como, was charged with reckless driving, improper equipment and failure to stop for blue lights. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Brian Ray Cox, 255 Hays St., Batesville, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

David Patrick Glover, 1380 Macedonia Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Terrill Isaiah Woodley, 150 East Carlee St., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

May 2

Willie Earl Harris, 1587 Park Place Rd., Sardis, is being held on a writ. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Rashun Emmanuel Heuellte, 100 Booker T St., Batesville, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Terry O’Brien Stuart Jr., 1310 A Concorde Ave., Amory, was charged with stalking and threatening phone calls. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Shakiema Lakeela Smith, Ramsey Cir., Sardis, has a hold fort Desoto. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Hollis Long, 1442-B Still Rd., Sardis, was charged with driving under the influence (DUI). The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

May 3

Walter Gerald Henry III, 1255 Hunter’s Parkway, Batesville, was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of petit larceny. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Veronica Michelle Moore, 413 Jones St., Apt. #9, Crenshaw, was charged with disturbing the peace. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

Stephanie Gail Grant, 366 Enid Rd., Pope, was charged with simple assault and malicious mischief. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Alexander Weldon Ray, 8289 Hwy. 51, Courtland, was charged with violation of probation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Johnathan Antwon Griffin, 151 Love Ave., Crowder, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

May 4

Houston De’vonte Burdette, No Address, was charged with driving while license suspended, contempt of court and improper equipment. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Caleb Frederick Utz, 26 Rickles Rd., Drew, was charged with an open container and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

John Tanner Stanley, 225 Pollard St., Batesville, was charged with open container. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Mario Antwon Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, was charged with public drunk, paraphernalia and trespassing. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Frederick Cosby, 413 Willa St., Batesville, was charged with DUI first and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Gregory Alan Massey, 6793 Eureka Rd., Courtland, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jared Akram Benjamin, O. H. C. Building 17 Apt. 196, Saint Thomas, Virgin Island, is a federal inmate.

Crissie Anne Campbell, 1777 Brown Rd., Sardis, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Patrick D. Robinson, 152 Hwy. 7 S, Oxford, has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Ray Patton, 212 Claude St., Batesville, was charged with careless driving and DUI first. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

May 5

Cedrick Eugene Echols, 4279 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, was charged with suspended driver’s licence and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

George Micheal Campbell, Skyline Motel Hwy. 51, Batesville, was charged with telephone harassment and had a bond surrendered. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Larry Terrell Boyce Jr., 4131 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, was charged with malicious mischief. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Cedrick Eugene Echols, 4279 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, was charged with simple assault by threat and disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Tarehmuhammed Zeyad Adich, 209 Elm Rd., Batesville, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Asia Eyana Trimble-Adieh, 6915 Watergrove Dr., Memphis, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.arges.

Kenneth Blake Johnson, 120 S. Main St., Water Valley, was charged with reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, no insurance and shoplifting. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Marcus Durell Webb, 557-A Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court, driving while license suspended and careless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

May 6

Bobby Ray Canada, 307 Willard Stoker St., Crenshaw, was charged with possession with intent to distribute. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Rodriques D. Hooks, 219 Noble St., Batesville, was charged with possession of marijuana, concealed weapon and firearm enhancement. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tommy Lee Thomas Jr., 206 A Jones Rd. Ext., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Gregory Wayne Fondren, 179 Jones Rd. Ext., Batesville, was charged with DUI and careless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

May 7

Earnest Ray Towns, 115-A Hoskins Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Christopher Vernell Brooks, 105 Chitton Rd., Water Valley, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Rondrellus D. Oliver, 84 Azzie Lee Rd., Courtland, was charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance, saggy pants, DUI, failure to comply and disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Mario A. Dandridge, 7125 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Lisa Katherine Hudson, 1539 Crouch Rd., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.