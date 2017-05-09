Myers and Morgan receive post season honors

By Myra Bean

South Panola fastpitch softball senior players Sydney Morgan and Mallory Myers have earned recognition following the playoff season just completed.

The duo has been chosen to play in the NEMSCA (Northeast Mississippi Softball Coaches’ Association) All-Star game Thursday, June 8, at Mooreville High School.

Morgan, catcher, and Myers, shortstop, were also named to the All-District team.

Mallory Myers

Myers signed to play college softball at Delta State University. She has played six years for South Panola in 131 games. She had a career batting average of .360 with an on base percentage (OBP) of .433. She has 133 hits, 50 RBIs (runs batted in) and 106 runs.

She was the lead off batter the last two years. Her best batting average was her sophomore year with a .464. This past season she had a .404 average. She appeared at the plate 104 times and had 94 at bats.

In 2017, Myers had 38 hits, 34 runs, nine RBIs, five doubles and a triple. She had seven walks and six strikeouts.

She reached first on an error eight times and was left on base 42 times. Her OBP was .446 and slugging .478.

Her defensive stats as shortstop was .920 percentage with 112 total changes and 46 put outs. She had 57 assists and three double plays. She logged nine errors.

Sydney Morgan

Morgan, a Meridian Community College commitment, finished her high school career with a .287 batting average in 111 games played in five years. She had 74 hits, 47 RBIs and 33 runs.

She ended the 2017 season with a .269 batting average. She appeared in all 27 games.

She had 84 plate appearances and 67 at bats. She had 18 hits, including three doubles, 10 RBIs (runs batted in) and 13 runs.

She started off the season as catcher, moved to second base and then ended the season back at the catcher position.

She has one sacrifice fly, two sacrifice bunts, drew 11 walks and struck out 12 times.

She was hit by a pitch three times and reached on an error five times. Morgan had five fielder’s choices, had two stolen bases and was left on base 40 times.

Her on base percentage (OBP) was .390 with a .313 slugging percentage.

In fielding, her percentage was .938. She had 80 total chances with 45 put outs and 30 assists. Morgan was a part of three double plays and logged five errors.