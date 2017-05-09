JP’s Cafe Ole and Jay’s Auto end in tie; R&B gets 1st win

By Brad Greer

Jay’s Auto Repair and Cafe’Ole staged a wild finish in 9-and-10 year-old baseball action Friday night at J. P. Hudson Park with neither team gaining a victory as the game ended in a 9-9 tie after six innings.

Cafe’ Ole (4-0-1) trailed 9-7 with two outs in the sixth before Kason Dettor and Thompson Phelps scored the tying runs. Jay’s Auto had its final chance at victory in the bottom half in the inning, but was retired in order.

Phelps paced Cafe’ Ole at the plate with three singles while Dettor added a single and scored three runs. Cam Moore chipped in with a double while Parker Turnage and Dylan Golden registered singles.

Cafe’ Ole gained the upper hand with four runs in the second before Jay’s Auto answered four runs of their own in the third to take a 6-4 lead. Cafe’ Ole scratched across two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to gain a 7-6 advantage before Jay’s Auto regained the lead at 9-7 with three runs in the fifth.

Keyshawn Washington led Jay’s Auto (3-2-1) with a pair of singles and two runs scored. Derrick Weston also added two runs that included an inside-the-park home run in the third.

Tucker Goddard and Hayden Fultz supplied doubles followed by Walker Waldo’s two singles. Baylor Pierce also garnered two runs for Jay’s Auto.

In the first game of the day, R&B picked up its first win of the season with a 12-8 victory over Planters Bank & Trust.

Austin Alexander and Brenden Ethridge registered two doubles each in the win. Anthony Rudd, Josh Forehand and Braden Johnson contributed with singles. Kavonte McFadden, Eli Roebuck and Trey Daugherty also scored runs.

Jadon Dishmon powered Planters Bank with a home run and two singles. Cayden Wardlaw and Austin Parham added two singles while Carder Crigler added an RBI double and scored two runs.

Caleb Carpenter also singled and scored a run with Nytravious Hughes adding two runs. Wyatt Avant drove in a run with an RBI groundout in the third.