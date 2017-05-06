South Panola football spring game
Due to John Ehret dropping from the Mississippi College jamboree, South Panola will travel to Hattiesburg for its spring game.
The teams will meet at Hattiesburg High Friday, May 12, beginning at 5 p.m.
