Two residents shot; one flees from police, another held at gunpoint

By Ashley Crutcher

On April 22 at approximately 2:53 a.m. Deputy Jeremy Hailey recieved a call reporting a woman had been shot on Pope Water Valley Road.

Upon arrival, Deputy Hailey was advised that two people had been shot at the location, one in the butt and the other person was shot twice in the arm.

As previously reported, Tommy Wright was identified as the suspect and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. According to the incident report, Wright broke into the front door and went into the bedroom and began shooting.

The next day Deputy Harold Lewis spotted a maroon vehicle weaving from right to left on Hwy 51 and initiated the blue lights and siren.

According to the report, the driver refused to stop and continued East on Hwy 310 causing other drivers to run off the road. The suspect proceeded to Smart Rd. where he jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the house followed by Deputy Lewis.

According to the report, Deputy Lewis and other Como officers entered the residence to locate the suspect but were met by family members who attempted to prevent Deputy Lewis from getting to the back of the home where the suspect ran.

The grandmother came out of a back room and allowed Officers to search the home. The suspect was located in a bathroom and arrested on multiple charges. A .22 caliber pistol was located on the front seat of the vehicle.

According to the report, one family member called MedStat falsely stating that she was pushed during the officer’s attempt to locate the suspect. Investigator Edward Dickson was notified of the incident.

Deputy Bill Furniss was responding to a vehicle fire on Old Panola Rd. just north of Hwy 315 on April 24. While attempting to locate the vehicle incident, Deputy Furniss received another call from an individual who reported three men stole his car.

Deputy Furniss realized the vehicle on fire and stolen vehicle were one in the same after getting a description from the victim.

According to the report, the victim was on his way to Batesville after dropping off a friend in Sardis when three men in a black Chevy Impala passed him, slammed on the breaks and jumped out of their vehicle with hanguns and demanded the victim give up his wallet and car.

The suspects were described as slim between the ages of 18-20. Investigator Dickson was notified of the incident.

Sardis Lake Drive resident reported to Deputy Hailey he returned home to find two of his shotguns stolen.

MLK Drive, Batesville resident reported to Deputy Hailey that his girlfriend came home and caused a disturbance with the children.

According to the report, the children were crying because of the disturbance. The girlfriend stated the resident pushed her, but according to the resident his girlfriend pushed him.

According to the report, both individuals were asked to stop arguing but refused to do so. The individuals were arrested and the children were left with relatives.

A 17-year-old found himself in a pickle after being caught with possession of a controlled substance.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office received 29 other reports from April 21 to April 27 which required the assistance of Panola County Deputies.

April 21

• Kimberly Lane resident reported to Deputy Furniss the suspect came to her residence and took her stepson. According to the report, the suspect was intoxicated and forcefully took the child. The child was later located on Sand Creek Rd. in Sardis.

April 22

• Deputy Darryl House responded to Todd Rd. where the resident reported he had a 1964 F-100 model truck that was in bad shape and not running missing from his property.

• Hwy 51, Como resident reported to Deputy John Still a county garbage truck was in the process of turning around when the vehicle struck a house trailer causing exterior damage.

April 24

• Deputy Steven McLarty responded to Harmonia Rd. for a reporte of a domestic disturbance. The resident stated she got into an argument with her boyfriend and stated she had enough and left.

According to the report, the resident returned to pack her belongings and the suspect blocked her in the driveway and got out of his vehicle holding a knife.

The resident stated she got into her vehicle and attempted to leave, then the suspect began to chase her. According to the report, the suspect rammed the rear driver’s side of her vehicle causing her to strike a tree.

The resident stated her friend and husband arrived and the suspect drove away. The resident stated she was going to file charges at Justice Court.

• Captain Willie Harris spoke to a Tom Floyd Rd. resident who reported he received a call from the suspect accusing the resident of shooting the suspect’s brother. According to the report, the suspect stated he was going to shoot the resident’s brother for him shooting his brother.

• Nash Rd. resident reported to Investigator Danny Beavers his ex-girlfriend called him stating she was coming from Oxford to damage his car and cause bodily harm to him. The resident wanted a record of her threats.

• Barn Acre Rd. resident reported to Investigator Beavers her ex-husband’s girlfriend will not stop harassing her.

April 26

• Lieutenant Chuck Tucker spoke to an Oxford resident who reported she arrived at the home on Heafner Rd. and discovered someone had pried open the front door.

The resident reported $3,000 was stolen from her safe and some jewelry was missing from her jewelry boxes. Investigator Terry Smith photograhed the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

• Deputy John Still investigated a report of grand larceny where a car broke down and was taken to Nelson road where the suspect stole the tires, rims, battery and damaged the front and rear windows.

• Morrow Rd., Courtland resident reported to Deputy Still she purchased meat from the suspect who was representing The Iowa Steak Company.

According to the report, the resident stated she received the first order, but not the second. The resident reported paying $270 for both orders and stated the suspect has not returned.

• John Branch Rd. resident reported to Lieutenant Tucker he had three packages delivered, two by FedEx and another by the mail carrier.

The resident reported the package delivered by the mail carrier was missing and stated FedEx put the other two packages in his side by side.

According to the report, the post office told the resident that the mail carrier did not get out of her vehicle because there was a dog there and that she threw the package into the garage beside the side by side.

• Atkinson Rd. resident reported she and her brother were in a verbal altercation earlier in the day.

According to the report, the brother brought a female to the residence who blocked the doorway to a bedroom while holding a handheld taser and preventing the resident from leaving with her three month old daughter.

The resident stated as the suspects left, the female held the taser out of the window and made it go off a few times.

• Dummyline Rd. resident reported to Deputy Lewis his swimming pool had been cut and that his stepdaughter sent him a text message stating “Have fun filling up the pool”.

• Deputy Hailey spoke to an Atkinson Rd. resident who reported an individual made a threat towards him on Facebook.

• Holly Grove Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Still she has been receiving vulgar text messages from the suspect, who she doesn’t know personally.

• Warner Rd., Crowder resident reported to Deputy Still the suspect brought a minor female to her residence to fight with her daughter and caused a disturbance with her family.

April 27

• Deputy Lewis responded to Curtis Locke Station Rd. in reference to a fire. According to the report, an individual entered the store through the air conditioner opening and started a fire.

• Deputy Lewis spoke to a Connie Ross Rd. resident who reported an individual and his girlfriend came to the residence and assaulted her.

According to the report, the fight began in Como as the resident received a text from an individual asking the resident to come to her location to help her fight.

The fight proceeded to the residence when an individual threw a brick and busted a window out of a silver Pontial.

According to the report, three arrests were made, with two being charged with family disturbance and the other being charged with simple assault for throwing the brick.

• Dummyline Rd. resident reported to Deputy Hailey his son was drunk and cut the tires and kicked his vehicle.

According to the report, the suspect attempted to cut a dog’s throat, attempted to cut the resident’s 15-year-old daughter, and broke the porch railing. The resident also stated the suspect pulled the knife on his son-in-law and grandson.

• Hays Crossing Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Furniss he had been letting a friend stay with him and found a glass pipe. The resident stated he thought the individual may have brought “dope” into his home and asked her to leave, then noticed some of his things missing.

According to the report, two cellphones, Dell laptop and a Smith & Wesson handgun was missing. The resident stated he looked through her bags before she left but was unable to locate the missing property.

According to dispatch, one of the cell phones was in use in Tunica. The investigation is ongoing.

• Deputy Darryl House responded to Curtis Locke Station Rd. in reference to a breaking and entering.

According to the report, someone pushed the air conditioner unit out of the window and entered the store and stole $1,000 in coins, 10 cartons of Newport Cigarettes, two shotguns, camera system, case of Budlight, case of Michelob Ultra and two other guns. The incident is under further investigation.

Motor Vehicle Accident Report

• April 18, car hit a tree on Union Rd.

• April 19, two car accident occured on Dummyline Rd.

• April 21, car lost control on Old Panola Rd.

• April 22, car hit a deer on Lawrence Brothers Rd.

• April 23, car hit a deer on Old Panola Rd. An injury was reported.

• April 23, car overturned on Curtis Rd.