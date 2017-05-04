STATE BOUND
North Delta golf team was the north AAA state runner up at Vicksburg Country Club with a team score of 324. Will Kidder and Russ Lewis were third place medalists for the tournament. This advances the team to the overall AAA tournament at Hattiesburg Country Club Tuesday, May 9. Team members include (left to right) Miles Garner, Will Kidder, Avery Rowland, Russ Lewis, Andrew Sosebee and Austin Wilson.
Photos submitted
Third place medalists at the north half tournament were Russ Lewis (left) and Will Kidder.