Red Sox take out A’s; Yankees blank Royals

By Brad Greer

The Red Sox took advantage of 11 A’s walks to take an 8-1 victory Monday night in American Legion baseball action. In the first game of the night, the Yankees earned its first win with a 7-0 blanking of the Royals.

The Sox blew open a 1-1 deadlock in the third with five runs despite only one hit. Jackson Spinks, who drove in four runs in the game, was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded bringing in Denver Brown for a 2-1 lead.

Following an error and two walks that produced three runs, Bubba Winters delivered a single that scored Luke Weldon to increase the margin to 6-1.

The Red Sox added their final two runs in the fourth as Spinks roped a two-run double into right. The A’s plated their lone run in the second after back-to-back singles and a throwing error.

Denver Brown, Dawson Griffin and Weldon combined for eight strikeouts in two innings each. Griffin fanned three batters while Weldon struck out four with neither hurler issuing a walk.

Yankees-7 Royals-0

Brett Goss and John Culp garnered two hits each while three pitchers limited the Royals to two hits as the Yankees picked up the victory.

The Yankees led 1-0 after one inning before plating three more in the second for a 4-0 lead. Ty Hodges and Gage Heath provided RBI singles while Chase Youngblood drove in a run with a groundout.

The Yankees extended their lead to 6-0 in the fifth as Goss led off the frame with an infield single and scored on Culp’s second double of the game. Caleb White later grounded out to plate Culp.

Lee Adcock tacked on the Yankees’ final run in the sixth with a leadoff walk before scoring on a wild pitch. Briar Busby and Adcock also contributed with singles.

Busby, White and Forrest Pierce tossed two innings each and combined for ten strike outs.

Jaron Daniels and Wes Morgan singled for the Royals who evened their record to 1-1 on the season. Morgan, Blaine Cosby and Dre’Moore saw time on the hill for the Royals.