Panola Countians honored at reception

Panola Countians were among those honored at a reception April 29 hosted by The Links, Inc. Mississippi Delta Chapter in Clarksdale. The volunteer service organization honored its partners in service (from left) Rep. Lataisha Jackson, director of EDUCATE, an afterschool enrichment program for young people in Como; Dr. and Mrs. Johnny Cummings, recognized for contributions to area youth programs; Lauren Byrd and LaTasha Rice, representing the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Mississippi. Byrd serves on the Boys & Girls Club board, and Rice is executive director. The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation established in 1946 as a women’s volunteer service organization committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry. Photo provided