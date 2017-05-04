Karr receives top honor for environmental protection work

David Karr of Batesville was honored by the Mississippi Water and Pollution Control Operator’s Association on April 20 with the Howard K. Williford Special Service Award, the association’s top honor, presented each year to a member who displays “outstanding dedication to the Association.”

Tim Rogers presented the award to David Karr at the Association’s 47th Annual Conference in Biloxi. The award is in honor of Professor Howard K. Williford who was instrumental in professionalizing the water and wastewater industry.

“This is the highest award that MWPCOA bestows on any of its members,” Karr said. “It is with heartfelt honor that I have received it. I would like to first and foremost thank Dr. Howard K. Williford, whom this award is named in honor of, for his vision of creating an organization that promotes professionalism among its members, education, and stewardship of God’s creation.

“ I would also like to thank the Award Committee, which consists of former award recipients, for selecting me for this outstanding honor.

“Being an outdoorsman, this job allows me to have a claim in protecting God’s creation of our environment to pass to future generations. I hope others in the industry always strive to serve others, and treat this occupation not simply as a job or a way to make a living, but as a profession and reflect that attitude to others.”

Karr has been employed with the City of Batesville for 24 years. He serves as the Superintendent of Wastewater Treatment. He oversees all aspects of the facilities operations including management of laboratory analysis, personnel management, plant operating and maintenance guidelines, and budgeting and purchasing within the treatment plant facility.

He has been involved with the Mississippi Water and Pollution Control Operators’ Association for 24 years.

He has served on every MWPCOA committee and has been involved with the Short Course Program Committee for many years. He has served as District 9 program director since 2000.