JP’s Cafe Ole girls defeat Hallmark; 10Us 662 Offroad and Sonic tie

By Brad Greer

Cafe’ Ole took a hold of first place in the 8 and under softball standings with a 14-3 victory over Hallmark Ford Tuesday at J. P. Hudson Park.

Abby Scipper and Anabel Munoz scored three runs each as they plated five runs in the first and third innings as the contest was called after four innings of play.

Miya Hentz led Cafe’ Ole at the plate with a pair of singles and two runs scored. Addie Ware, Molly Harper and Addison Curtis chipped in with a single each. Georgia Phillips and Katie Daniel added a run in the win.

Kaleigh Cobb paced Hallmark Ford offensively with a single and double. Abbie Stephens and Siena Cabrera registered singles. Hailey Heafner, Quay Hall and Stephens crossed the plate for Hallmark.

In 10 and under softball action, 662 Offroad & Tint and Sonic battled to a 6-6 tie after three innings of play.

Both teams scored three runs in the first inning before 662 Offroad added three runs in the following frame to take a 6-3 lead. Sonic responded with three runs of its own in the third inning.

Tryna Walton and Jenna Grace Burnett scored two runs apiece to lead Sonic. Walton highlighted the third inning with a two- run inside-the-park homerun.

Madilyn Kimzey and Kallie Daniel plated a run each. Tamiyah McCarty drove in the tying run with an RBI groundout.

Kaylin Hubbard singled, doubled and scored two runs for 662 Offroad & Tint. Alyssa Talley and A. K. Wolfe registered runs.