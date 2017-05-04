College Roundup

By Brad Greer

•Amber Helmes scored a run in a pinch-running role in Northwest Community College’s 13-5 loss to East Central. The Lady Rangers ended their season with a 22-20 record.

•Caroline Dickins tossed a complete game with four strikeouts on six hits as Itawamba (38-10-1) downed East Mississippi 5-1 in the opening round of the MACJC state playoffs. Dickins also drove in a run in the Indians’ 9-6 victory over the Lions in game one of the series.

•Luke Latham singled twice and drove in a run as West Alabama took a weekend series from Alabama-Huntsville. The Tigers (32-17) open up Gulf South Conference Tournament play tomorrow at Delta State against Mississippi College.

•Chance Whitten scored two runs and drove in another as Mississippi College dropped two of three games to Delta State.

•Amanda Ivy doubled, singled and scored a run as Mississippi State was swept at No.10 Auburn. The Lady Bulldogs (34-18; 8-13) closes out the regular season this weekend by hosting Kentucky.

•Devonta Brassell placed sixth in the triple jump with a mark of 14.32 meters at the USM Track and Field Open.