Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

April 24

James Hillinger Jr., 1158 Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Mason Gunnar Allen, 671 McMinn Rd, Batesville, was charged with simple possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

April 25

Tony William CeCerre, 1158 Plum Point Rd., Pope, was charged with statutory rape and sexual battery. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Demetric Devon Heaffner, 263 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, is being held on a commercial bond. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Chadrick Earl Rudd, 213-B MLK Dr., Batesville, was charged with DUI, no insurance and leaving the scene. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

April 26

Ricky Lanior Henderson, 125 Jackson St., Batesville, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Kedrick Antun Hunt, 5903 Eureka Rd., Courtland, was charged with careless driving, unpaid child support and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

George Micheal Campbell, 200 Hwy. 51 S., Skyline Motel, was charged with telephone harassment. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Robert Dernell Stewart, 2114 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with driving while license suspended, no insurance and no tag. The case will be heard in Courtland Municipal Court.

Antonio Demoun Childs, 4975 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Willie Lee Andrew Reeves, 4653 Curtis Rd., was arrested on two counts of unpaid child support. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

April 27

Rusty Lynn Sorrells, 17981 Hwy. 51, Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Dominique Chantrell Sandford, 207 Gordon Dr., Batesville, was charged with malicious mischief. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Johnathan Wayne Alred, 10158 Dummyline Rd., Batesville, has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Walter Joe Lewis Barber, 222 Van Voris Rd., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Willie Clyde Black Jr., 423 Connie Ross Rd., Como, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jalisha Lasha Little, 101 Warren St., Como, was charged with family disturbance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Rokeshia Renay Little, 101 Warren St., Como, was charged with family disturbance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Troy Lynn Smith, 124 Main St., Batesville, was charged with violation of probation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Charles Edward Handy Jr., 216 Jones St., Crenshaw, was charged with family disturbance. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

April 28

Nicholas Bernard Williams, 104 Magnolia St., Sardis, was charged with sale of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Kawaii Tekea Phillips, 201 Atkins St. Apt. B3, Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Susie Lauan Williams, 201 Atkins St., Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Martavious Dequan Lantern, 214 West Lee St., Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Monica Nicole Williams, 201 Atkins St. Apt. D12, Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

James Carlton Hudson, 341 Harris Rd., Sardis, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Lashonda Rena Presley, 435 Warren St., Como, was charged with simple assault and malicious mishchief. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

L’Dorian Terrell Pratt, 205 Patton Lane, Batesville, was charged with possession of less than an ounce. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tommy Lee Wright, 139-A Todd Rd., Batesville, was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, burglary of an occupied dwelling and two counts of aggravated assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

April 29

Nathan Myron Camp, 327 Chapel Town Rd., Courtland, was charged with failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Justin Micheal Poynor, 1691 Wilson Rd., Batesville, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Octavius E. Benson, 604 Berlinton Circle, Memphis, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jeremy Wayne Dillard, 6943 A Eureka Rd., Courtland, was charged with DUI other. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Branjose McJesky Willingham, 210 Pearson St., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

April 30

Jawan Jamell Brown, 7095 Tulane Rd., Horn Lake, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Gregory Dewayne Readus, 12527 Charlie Pride Hwy., Sledge, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jacqueline Renee Aubrey, 128 Patton Lane, Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.