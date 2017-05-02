Obituaries

Curtis Lee Mills

MARKS–Mr. Curtis Lee “Buddy” Mills, age 89, passed away Thursday evening April 27, 2017 at Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford. Services were held Monday May 1, 2017 in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home. Interment was in Marks Cemetery.

Mr. Mills was a Veteran of U.S. Army, a Mason, worship leader at Darling Baptist Church, a retired farmer, and founding member of Francis Landing Hunting Club.

Surviving Mr. Mills are his son Gary (Lynette) Mills of Memphis; three grandchildren, Hunter Mills of Nashville, Lauren Mills of Memphis, Mary Alden Mills of Nashville; three sisters, Irene Tortorich of Metairie. La., Sue Skelton of Utica, June Webb of Utica.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Tedford Mills; one son, Charles Mills; his parents, Thomas and Mary Mills; six sisters and five brothers.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Delta Academy, PO Box 70, Marks, MS. 38646

Wayne Anderson Putman

OXFORD–Mr. Wayne Anderson Putman, 71, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi. Mr. Putman was born August 2, 1945 in Memphis to the late Annabell Taylor Putman and W.A. Putman.

A retired painter, he was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.

He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard and was a Mason. A devout Christian and family man, he was a friend to everyone who knew him and he loved spending time with his family.

He leaves behind his loving family, including his wife of 51 years, Fay Putman; his daughter, Dawn Cook (Chuck), both of Oxford; his son, Steve Putman of Weatherford, Texas; his sister, Margaret Mason (Ralph) of Batesville; his brothers, Greg Putman (Carol), J.J. Putman (Patricia), both of Batesville, and Dub Putman of Pope; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rilla Aldy and Billie Holloway; and one brother, Johnny Putman.

Funeral services were Monday, May 1 at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Tim McMillan and Bro. Charles Locke officiating. Interment was in Shady Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shady Grove Cemetery Fund.

Dickins Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

Eugene “Gene” W. Crouch

Mr. Eugene “Gene” W. Crouch, 98, of Batesville, MS, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2017, at his home.

Mr. Crouch, a retired contractor and cattleman, was born on September 27, 1918 in Batesville, MS to The Late James Monroe Crouch and Edna Bankston Crouch. He was a lifelong member of Pisgah Methodist Church and served as the director of Farm Bureau Insurance for many years. He loved the outdoors and gardening.

Mr. Crouch leaves behind his loving family which includes his daughters, Patricia C. Prince, Barbara C. Pound, and Brenda C. Brown; one sister, Lucille C. Inman; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and six great- great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Clarene Crouch, one sister, three brothers, one grandchild, and his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at 2pm in the chapel of Dickins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday from 1pm until service time at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pisgah Cemetery, c/o Barbara Pound, 4124 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, MS 38606.

Dickins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.