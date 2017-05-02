North Panola and South Panola tracksters earn bids to state round

Tracksters from North Panola and South Panola participated in North Half track and field meets Saturday.

3A Results

The 3A meet was held at Oxford Middle School and the 6A meet was at Madison Central.

Participating in the 3A meet were the 4×100 boys meter relay team of Sylvonta Oliver, Jarvis Renix, KJ Jefferson and Tyler Shorter. The 4×100 team finished second with a time of 44.21 seconds.

Also in second place was Chris Clark in discus with a throw of 122’.

Finishing in fourth place were Roydarius Jackson in the long jump with a distance of 20’10” and Rhysonne Bishop in discus with a throw of 118’11”.

Jackson finished fifth in the running high jump after a jump off in the fourth place tie.

The 4×800 boys relay team participated but did not place high enough to earn a spot in the state.

The girls 4×100 girls team of Taijah Webb, Amani Howard, Sherry Connor and Iesha Glover ran a 55.02 race, but it was not enough to place for a state bid.

Zantavious Phillips ran the boys 300 meter hurdles in 46.77 but did not place in the top four.

6A Results

In the 6A meet, South Panola’s Nicholas Porter was the only trackster who advanced to the state round. He placed second in the 300 meter hurdles and in the 110 meter hurdles.

Montray Blackburn placed sixth in the long jump and Jadah Milam placed sixth in the 400 meter dash.

The 4×400 meter girls relay team of Milam, Mckenzie Davis, McGheyla Patton and Chrystal Mayes did not place to advance to state.

Milesplit had not posted the results from 6A at press time.