County close to contract with ambulance service

By Rupert Howell

Supervisors are close to entering a contract with an ambulance service after a group representing the City of Batesville, Panola County Sheriff’s Department, Panola Supervisors as well as County Administrator Kate Victor and Emergency Management Director Daniel Cole scoured over seven proposals during the past week seeking the best fit.

During Monday’s Board of Supervisor meeting Cole said he was pleasantly surprised by the number of proposals and pleased by the quality of proposals offered by several of the companies interested in providing ambulance service to Panola County.

Cole said the best proposal may not be the cheapest proposal and noted savings on the subsidy paid to an ambulance service might be offset by providing dispatching service and locations for ambulances to be housed.

During Monday’s meeting District Two Supervisor Vernice Avant suggested consideration of locating an ambulance nearer to Crenshaw where residents have to either depend on Quitman County or an ambulance to come from Sardis.

Avant asked if ambulances could be sent to the Quitman County side of Crenshaw (part of Crenshaw lies in Quitman County and the other in Panola).

“If the call comes through our dispatch we’re going to send our ambulance,” Cole told Avant.

Cole also received permission to seek legislation that would allow an additional charge on traffic tickets or moving violations from $3-$5 to help fund the county’s canine service.

Supervisors also agreed to amend the garbage ordinance to allow for $1 late fee and agreed to require a background check on all new county hires.

A 10-year Freeport Warehouse Tax Exemption, a tax on inventory to be shipped out of state, was approved for ACI with the understanding the exemption is only good as long as the workforce numbers do not decrease.

Supervisors meet again Monday in Batesville for the monthly Second Court District meeting at 9 a.m. in the Batesville Courthouse.