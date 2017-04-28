SpringFest lineup brings range of musical talent



By Rita Howell

The entertainment lineup for Batesville SpringFest May 19-20 has been announced by Batesville Main Street, organizer of the annual Downtown festival.

Friday evening entertainers include River Bluff Clan, a bluegrass band from Memphis, at 6 p.m. followed by the soulful A-440 at 8 p.m.

After Saturday morning’s Racing for Paws 5K (go to racesonline to register), musical entertainment will begin at noon with husband and wife country duo Jon & Angela. They’ll be followed by Oxford folk musician Shane King at 1:30 p.m. Oxford band The Great Dying featuring Anne Freeman will play at 2:30 p.m., followed by The Carmonas, a Nashville-based Americana band, at 4:45 p.m. Daddy Mack Blues Band will play at 6 p.m., and New Orleans-based rock band Breton Sound at 7 p.m.

Headliner William Michael Morgan, a Nashville country artist and songwriter, will take the stage at 9 p.m.

Other events include the Mississippi Classic Cornhole Tournament sponsored by the Young Professionals of Panola, the Kids Corner sponsored by the Junior Auxiliary of Batesville, carnival rides, food and games, and arts and crafts by local and regional vendors.

Admission is free.