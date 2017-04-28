Sheriff’s Dept. collection point for Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By John Howell

The Panola County Sheriff’s Dept. will serve as a collection point for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sheriff Dennis Darby said.

“With the nation’s increasing prescription opioid epidemic of abuse and misuse, there is an urgent need to properly and safely dispose of unused and expired medications,” the sheriff said.

The DEA is partnering with local law enforcement agencies who will take and properly dispose of medications during Prescription Drug Take Back Day. To support safe disposal of these drugs, the National Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is hosting, providing locations for safe medication disposal.

“Come to the side door by the flag pole,” sheriff’s department administrative assistant Robbie Haley said. “It’s totally anonymous. Take the labels off if you want. We don’t look at it or ask questions.”

Unused medications in the household are more likely to be stolen, misused and abused. According to the DEA, the majority of people who abuse prescription drugs get them from family and friends. Americans are now advised that flushing medications down the toilet poses serious health and safety hazards.

“Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an excellent opportunity for each of us to do our part in preventing prescription drug misuse, addiction and diversion by making our homes safer environments free from potentially dangerous drugs,” said Dr. Thomas Fenter, Chief Medical Officer, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi. “Being informed on the dangers of prescription drugs is an important step in working together to turn the tide on the epidemic currently impacting so many in our state and our nation.”

To learn more about the event, visit http://www.bcbsms.com/2017-prescription-take-back.html and click on the state map. You can also learn more about efforts to address the prescription opioid epidemic by visiting www.bcbsms.com/opioids.