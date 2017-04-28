Relay for Life kicks off weekend

Relay for Life will be held tonight in Downtown Batesville, from 6 p.m. to midnight, to benefit the American Cancer Society. There will be food, games, music and fun, according to Angie Inman, coordinator.

The Oxford All Stars band will close out the night.

Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite super hero costume. For information, call Inman at 934-7668.

Other weekend events include Como Cleanup Day Saturday. Volunteers will meet at 7:30 a.m. at Como United Methodist Church to receive garbage bags and instructions.

Also, the 16th annual Marvin Hayes Scholarship Fund Banquet will be held at the Batesville Lions Club Saturday night at 7. Tickets are $30. Call 662-487-1348.

At Panola Playhouse in Sardis, a blues concert will feature Libby Rae Watson and Wes Lee. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.