Panola’s jobless rate steady for March

By Rita Howell

The county’s unemployment rate remained steady at 5.8 percent for the second month in a row, according to March figures released this week by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

The state’s jobless rate was also unchanged from February to March, at 4.6 percent, the same as the national rate for March.

The figures reflect those currently seeking employment.

Among the adjoining counties, Panola’s rate was higher than Lafayette (3.6), Yalobusha (4.9), Tallahatchie (5.3), and Tunica (5.6) and lower than Quitman (7.4).

Panola’s jobless rate continues to show a decline over the past five years, like the rest of the state and nation.

Last March the rate was 7.1. In 2015, 8.6; 2014, 11.2; 2013, 12.1; 2012, 11.9.

The MDES reports that Panola has a labor force of 13,140, with 12,370 employed in March, and 770 without jobs.