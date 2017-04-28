NP tracksters qualify for North Half

Roydarius Jackson of North Panola participates in the high jump at regional Monday. He placed fourth with a jump of 5’10”. He will be making his second trip to North Half this week in Oxford.
The Panolian photo by Ike House

North Panola tracksters qualified for the north half after the regional track meet Monday. The date was changed to Monday due to wet weather over the weekend.
The girls 4×100 meter relay team finished fourth with a time of 55.08 seconds.
The boys 4×100 meter relay team brought home a second place finish with a 44.32 time.
The boys 4×200 meter relay team also finished second with a time of 1:32.32.
Coming in fourth was the boys 4×800 meter relay team with a 9:54.69 time.

Roydarius Jackson brought home a first place ribbon in the long jump and a fourth place ribbon in the running high jump at the regional meet Monday.
The Panolian photo by Ike House

In field events, Rhyshonne Bishop finished second in discus with a throw of 120’03”. Chris Clark finished fourth in discus with a throw of 114’7” .
Roydarious Jackson brought home first place in the long jump with a distance of 20’8.5” and  finished fourth  in the running high jump with a jump of 5’10”.
North Panola will be running in Oxford tomorrow at the North Half meet.

Members of the North Panola boys 4 x 100 meter relay team are (from left) Clarence Taylor, Jarvis Renix, Kenneth Jefferson and Sylvonta Oliver.

Members of the North Panola boys 4 x 200 meter relay team are (from left) Jarvis Renix, Tyler Shorter, Kenneth Jefferson and Sylvonta Oliver.

