NP tracksters qualify for North Half

North Panola tracksters qualified for the north half after the regional track meet Monday. The date was changed to Monday due to wet weather over the weekend.

The girls 4×100 meter relay team finished fourth with a time of 55.08 seconds.

The boys 4×100 meter relay team brought home a second place finish with a 44.32 time.

The boys 4×200 meter relay team also finished second with a time of 1:32.32.

Coming in fourth was the boys 4×800 meter relay team with a 9:54.69 time.

In field events, Rhyshonne Bishop finished second in discus with a throw of 120’03”. Chris Clark finished fourth in discus with a throw of 114’7” .

Roydarious Jackson brought home first place in the long jump with a distance of 20’8.5” and finished fourth in the running high jump with a jump of 5’10”.

North Panola will be running in Oxford tomorrow at the North Half meet.