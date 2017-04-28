Judges absent; defendants pleaded guilty or sought trial

By Ashley Crutcher

Batesville Municipal Court was without a judge Wednesday as both judges, Bill McKenzie and Jay Westfaul, were unavailable. Defendants either entered a guilty plea or had a trial date set for their case to be heard as court clerk Rene Hubbard handled those arrangements.

Marvin Ellis of 19 Everette St., Batesville pleaded guilty to open container and has 30 days to pay the $327 fine.

Jonathon Cosby of 2114 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle. Cosby has 30 days to pay the $683 fine.

Tammy J. Jackson of 1698 Sticine Rd., Gys, Tenn., pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle and has 30 days to pay the $683 fine.

Willis T. Henderson of 107 Williams St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, no driver’s license, loud music and no proof of insurance. Henderson has been allotted 30 days to pay the $1,531 fine.

Alyiah Scott of 311 Armstong, Batesville, pleaded guilty to no driver’s license and has an old fine in the amount of $795, which she told the court she would pay after court. Scott has 30 days to pay the new fine in the amount of $306.

Ronnie House of 339 Hays St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to a new charge of no driver’s license and faces a $306 due in 30 days. House also has old fines from December of 2014 in the amount of $165.

Lonzo Martin of 218 Hickory Ln., Batesville, was charged with two counts of shoplifting. Martin has sought Attorney Helen Kelly to represent him at a later date.

Nash Lester of 1056 Ellis Rd., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges of open container.

Tony R. Rudd of 2543 Baker Rd., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges of open container.

Kacey Covington of 170 Dees Rd., Enid failed to appear to answer charges for possession of marijuana.

Jake L. Lacey of 2181 Deer Creek, Byhalia, failed to appear to answer charges for disorderly conduct failure to pay. Al Williams bonding company has been notified.

Leon Ross of 211 W. Deaton St., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges of malicious mischief theft of utilities. Alright bonding company has been notified.