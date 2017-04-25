Tigers fall to Southaven in game 1 of playoffs

By Brad Greer

Southaven 15, SP 5

Southaven spotted South Panola a 2-0 lead in the first inning before things went quickly downhill as the Chargers erupted for 15 unanswered runs to win going away in game one of the series Thursday at Tiger Field.

South Panola loaded the bases with one out in the first off Charger starting pitcher Austin Kelwyck as Bowen Williams and Blaine Ware singled sandwiched between a Noah Willis walk.

Tripp Still drew a walk to force in Williams for the initial run before Gehrig Griffin’s sacrifice fly plated Willis for a 2-0 Tiger advantage.

Southaven responded with five runs in the second as six straight batters reached base before an out was recorded. No.9 hole hitter Cole Crockett delivered the big blow of the inning with a two-run single on an 0-2 count from Tiger starting hurler Anderson Wilder.

The Chargers looked to add to their lead in the third as Garrett Ross led off the frame with a single. Keegan Hood then hit what looked like to be a sure double only to have Tiger right fielder Dalton Barefoot make a sparkling catch to keep the game in reach.

Southaven tacked on three runs in the fourth after two outs were recorded then put the game out of reach with seven runs in the fifth.

South Panola scratched across three runs in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 15-5 as Ware, Still and James Kyle Browning delivered RBI singles, but it was not enough as Kelwyck fanned a batter with the bases loaded to end the game.

The Tigers collected seven hits in the game as Willis and Nathan Herron registered singles. Willis crossed the plate twice while Brayden Locke, Herron and Williams added a run.

Anderson Wilder got the starting pitching assignment for South Panola and went 3.2 innings, giving up eight runs (five earned) on eight hits while walking four and striking out two.

Chris Brown followed with .2 inning before freshman Wes Morgan made his first high school appearance in closing the game with .2 innings in relief.