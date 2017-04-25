Party primaries will settle some contested races

By John Howell

Election day — the first party primary municipal election — is just one week away for voters in Batesville, Como, Sardis and Crenshaw.

Absentee balloting is under way at city halls in each municipality. City halls in each municipality will open from 8 a.m. until 12 noon Saturday to allow absentee ballots to be cast.

Batesville

In Batesville, the May 2 balloting will settle all three contested races.

City voters in Ward I will cast ballots at Fire Station No. 2 on Woodland Road behind Sonic. Incumbent Ward I Alderman Bill Dugger is facing a challenge from Brandon Crumpler. Both are seeking office as Republicans.

Ward Two voters will cast their ballots at the Patton Lane Community Center, 133 Patton Lane, either for incumbent Ward Two Alderman Ted Stewart or challenger Bobby Walton. Both are seeking office as Democrats.

Ward Four voters, where incumbent Alderman Eddie Nabors faces a challenge from Dennis Land, will cast their ballots at Batesville City Hall. Both Ward Four contestants are Republicans.

Batesville Mayor Jerry Autrey, Alderman-at-Large Teddy Morrow and Ward Three Alderman Stan Harrison are all unopposed.

Voters will cast paper ballots, Batesville City Clerk Susan Berryhill said, a move that is “more cost effective.”

(See Batesville ward maps at www.panolian.com)

Como

In Como, the election process is a little more complicated with candidates seeking office both as Democrats and independents, but there are only two races contested by Democrats on May 2.

Next Tuesday, all Como voters will have the option of choosing between Democrats Faheem Khan and James Jones as the party’s nominee for Alderman-at-Large. The winner of the party primary will face independent John Walton, who is the incumbent, in the June 6 General Election.

In Como’s Ward Two voters will choose between Democratic candidates Rachel Powell, the incumbent, and challenger Barbara Williams for the party’s nomination as Ward Two Alderman. The winner of the May 2 primary will face independent Melvin Crockett in the June 6 General Election.

Sardis

In Sardis, municipal races are simpler since all contestants are seeking office as Democrats.

Incumbent Mayor Billy Russell is seeking re-election against challenges from Mancini Quintez Arnold and Lula Palmer in the May 2 primary. If no candidate gets a majority in that three-way contest, the party primary runoff election will be May 16.

A second city-wide contest in Sardis that will be determined in next Tuesday’s voting that pits incumbent Alderman-At-Large Roy Scallorn against challenger Michael Price.

Also next Tuesday, incumbent Sardis Ward Two Alderman, Alderman Clarence “Boo Boo” Jones faces challenger Rufus “Bill” Smith, and incumbent Sardis Ward Three Alderwoman Bonnie Smith faces challenges from Brandon Burton and Earl Johnson. The Ward Three race also will be decided in a May 16 runoff if no candidate receives a majority.

Crenshaw

Two incumbent Crenshaw aldermen face challenges next Tuesday in the town’s only contested municipal races.

Patricia Dodson, seeking re-election as Ward I Alderwoman, faces a challenge from Clarence “Big Hurt” White. Alberta Bradley, seeking re-election as Ward Three Alderwoman, faces a challenge from Marco Goings.

Pope and Crowder

All candidates seeking office in Pope and Crowder are running as independents in the June 6 General Election.

Courtland

No candidates are opposed in Courtland.